Yogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom HCLTech marks 10 years in Lucknow with special event.

CM Adityanath to attend, discussing technology and investment plans.

Event highlights HCLTech’s journey, social impact, and future growth.

HCL Foundation drove social initiatives across 20 UP districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a programme at HCL IT City in Lucknow on Tuesday as the company marks 10 years of its operations in the city.

The programme, scheduled for October 6, will be held under the theme ‘Powering Technology, Talent and Transformation in Uttar Pradesh’.

The event will focus on HCLTech’s journey in the state and discussions around the growth of the IT and technology sector, employment generation and plans for future investments.

HCLTech’s Decade-Long Journey In Lucknow

In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, discussions will be held on the company’s 10-year journey in Lucknow and the broader expansion of the technology sector in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme will also examine employment generation and future investment plans in the state. HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and COO Rahul Singh are scheduled to address the gathering.

The event comes as HCLTech completes a decade of operations in Lucknow, with the programme highlighting the role of technology and talent in the state’s transformation.

HCL Foundation’s Initiatives Across UP

Alongside its technology operations, HCLTech and HCL Foundation have also participated in social initiatives across Uttar Pradesh.

Through initiatives led by the foundation, programmes covering livelihoods, agriculture, skill development, education, health and inclusion have been implemented in around 3,000 villages across 20 districts of the state.

The Lucknow programme will bring together discussions on technology, talent and transformation as HCLTech marks the completion of 10 years of its operations in the city.