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English NewsCitiesYogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP

Yogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP

Discussions will focus on HCLTech’s journey, the expansion of the IT and technology sector in the state, employment generation and future investment plans.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • HCLTech marks 10 years in Lucknow with special event.
  • CM Adityanath to attend, discussing technology and investment plans.
  • Event highlights HCLTech’s journey, social impact, and future growth.
  • HCL Foundation drove social initiatives across 20 UP districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a programme at HCL IT City in Lucknow on Tuesday as the company marks 10 years of its operations in the city.

The programme, scheduled for October 6, will be held under the theme ‘Powering Technology, Talent and Transformation in Uttar Pradesh’.

The event will focus on HCLTech’s journey in the state and discussions around the growth of the IT and technology sector, employment generation and plans for future investments.

HCLTech’s Decade-Long Journey In Lucknow

In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, discussions will be held on the company’s 10-year journey in Lucknow and the broader expansion of the technology sector in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme will also examine employment generation and future investment plans in the state. HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and COO Rahul Singh are scheduled to address the gathering.

The event comes as HCLTech completes a decade of operations in Lucknow, with the programme highlighting the role of technology and talent in the state’s transformation.

HCL Foundation’s Initiatives Across UP

Alongside its technology operations, HCLTech and HCL Foundation have also participated in social initiatives across Uttar Pradesh.

Through initiatives led by the foundation, programmes covering livelihoods, agriculture, skill development, education, health and inclusion have been implemented in around 3,000 villages across 20 districts of the state.

The Lucknow programme will bring together discussions on technology, talent and transformation as HCLTech marks the completion of 10 years of its operations in the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary reason for HCLTech's program in Lucknow?

HCLTech is hosting the program to celebrate 10 years of its operations in Lucknow. The event will also discuss the company's journey and the growth of the IT and technology sector in Uttar Pradesh.

Who are the key attendees and speakers at the HCL IT City program?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the program. HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and COO Rahul Singh are scheduled to address the gathering.

What kind of social initiatives has HCL Foundation undertaken in Uttar Pradesh?

HCL Foundation has implemented programs covering livelihoods, agriculture, skill development, education, health, and inclusion. These initiatives span approximately 3,000 villages across 20 districts in the state.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Adityanath UP News
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