Yogi Adityanath Slams Samajwadi Party, Claims UP Had Funds But No Vision Before 2017

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Yogi inaugurated Rs 613 crore development projects in Saharanpur.

Contrasted current vision with previous party's development failings.

Alleged past regimes fostered riots, maintained poor law/order.

Saharanpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying that before 2017, the state had funds but lacked the vision to utilise them for development, and claimed that it witnessed rapid infrastructure growth under the current BJP rule.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 613 crore in Saharanpur city and Saharanpur Dehat Assembly constituencies, Adityanath highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, including an airport, a medical college and the Shakambhari corridor.

"Before 2017, there was money, but there was no vision for development. Today, Saharanpur is getting its own airport, the first phase of the medical college has been completed, and a grand corridor is being developed at Maa Shakambhari," he said.

The chief minister alleged that western Uttar Pradesh was once plagued by communal violence and poor law and order.

"Before 2017, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Aligarh and Mathura frequently witnessed riots. Riots and curfews had become our destiny. There was migration from Kairana, and these areas were being emptied of Hindus," he alleged.

Claiming that women and traders were unsafe during the previous regimes, Adityanath said, "Neither daughters nor traders were safe. Law and order had completely collapsed." Referring to an attack on a senior police officer in Moradabad, he said, "Recall the incident of 2011-12 when a DIG was attacked in Moradabad. The rioters left him behind thinking he was dead. The Samajwadi Party government neither pursued action against those responsible nor ensured punishment. Instead, it tried to withdraw the cases." "Our government came to power and made it clear that rioters would not be spared. I am happy to say that those involved have now been convicted," he added.

The chief minister said the development projects inaugurated would contribute to the vision of a developed India.

"When there is determination for development, development takes place. Projects are the foundation of a developed India," he said.

Adityanath said Saharanpur's upcoming airport would improve connectivity.

"Earlier, people had to travel to Delhi or Dehradun to catch a flight. That will no longer be necessary once the airport becomes operational," he said.

He also said the first phase of the medical college had been completed, while the foundation stone for the second phase was laid on Wednesday.

Arrangements were also being made to ensure the supply of clean drinking water in the region, he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the chief minister said the country was progressing rapidly, and added that Saharanpur had undergone a transformation in terms of law and order and development.

"Riots no longer take place in Saharanpur. A grand corridor for Maa Shakambhari and an elevated corridor are being constructed," he said.

Adityanath alleged that previous governments had misused public funds.

"All this was only a dream before 2017. There was money then as well, but no vision about where it should be spent. The money was either siphoned off by Samajwadi Party goons or spent on building cemetery boundary walls. Today, that money is being used to build the Maa Shakambhari Corridor," he alleged.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)