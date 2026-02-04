Women, Art And Identity Take Centre Stage At Bastar Pandum 2026, Event Begins On Feb 7

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bastar Pandum, one of the most significant cultural and community-driven festivals of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, is set to return in 2026 with record participation, reaffirming its role as a living celebration of tribal heritage, folk traditions and indigenous lifestyles.

More than a cultural festival, Bastar Pandum represents the soul and identity of the region. It provides a dignified platform to local artists while reconnecting younger generations with their cultural roots through music, dance, crafts, cuisine and oral traditions.

Record Participation Marks A New Milestone

This year’s edition has set a new benchmark, with participation far exceeding previous years. In 2025, development block-level competitions saw 15,596 participants. In 2026, registrations have surged to 54,745, more than tripling last year’s figure.

Dantewada district has emerged as the largest contributor with 24,267 registrations, the highest in the Bastar division. Strong participation has also been recorded from districts including Kanker, Bijapur and Sukma, reflecting growing pride and awareness around preserving Bastar’s folk traditions.

Divisional-Level Celebrations From February 7–9

The divisional-level Bastar Pandum will be held from February 7 to 9, 2026, amid heightened enthusiasm across the region. A total of 84 teams that emerged victorious in district-level competitions, along with 705 selected artists, will perform across the three-day event.

Audiences can expect a vibrant showcase of tribal dances, traditional songs and indigenous theatre, as Bastar’s cultural heritage takes centre stage once again.

Twelve Cultural Disciplines On Display

Performances will span 12 traditional cultural disciplines of Bastar. Tribal dance will see the highest participation, with 192 artists, followed by tribal theatre with 134 performers.

The festival will also feature 65 artists performing on traditional musical instruments such as the mandar and flute, while 56 participants will present authentic tribal cuisines. Exhibitions highlighting forest-based medicinal knowledge, paintings, handicrafts, jewellery and regional literature will offer visitors a deeper insight into Bastar’s cultural and knowledge systems.

Strong Representation Of Women Artists

Women’s participation remains a defining feature of Bastar Pandum 2026. Of the 705 artists selected for the divisional level, 340 are women and 365 are men, reflecting a near-equal representation.

The strong presence of women underscores their central role in preserving, nurturing and carrying forward Bastar’s cultural legacy.

A Cultural Festival With Global Aspirations

With its scale, inclusivity and overwhelming public participation, Bastar Pandum 2026 is steadily positioning itself as a major cultural landmark. Rooted deeply in tradition yet resonating with contemporary audiences, the festival continues to shape Bastar’s identity on a wider national and global stage.