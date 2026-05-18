Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka

A 33-year-old tourist from Chennai died after getting trapped during a sudden clash between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Monday morning.

The incident occurred between 10 am and 10:30 am while tourists were spending time near the riverbank inside the camp. According to reports, two elephants suddenly began fighting, and amid the commotion, one of the elephants fell on the woman, leaving her critically injured.

Authorities Launches Investigation

Family members and locals tried to rescue her, following which she was taken to a nearby hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jinu, 33, from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which has sparked concerns over visitor safety at the popular tourist destination.

Going To Issue New SOP: Minister

Meanwhile, on the tragic death of a woman tourist during an elephant clash in Kodagu, State Forest & Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “It’s a very shocking and very unfortunate incident. Our officers have already taken stock of the situation, and we are going to issue a new SOP and put restrictions on the visits of all tourists."

He further added, "They should not go near the wildlife, and all other preventive and precautionary measures will be taken. We are with the family. Our feelings are with the family.”