The incident occurred at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district.
Explorer
Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka
A Chennai tourist died after being trapped during a clash between two elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu. Karnataka govt plans a new SOP and tourist restrictions after the incident.
- Elephant clash at Dubare camp critically injures tourist.
- Victim died after one elephant fell on her.
Before You Go
Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the incident involving the elephants occur?
What happened to the tourist?
A tourist was critically injured when an elephant fell on her during a clash between two elephants and later succumbed to her injuries.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka
Cities
CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces
Cities
Delhi CM, Ministers Commute By Metro As Part Of Fuel-Saving Initiative
Cities
Woman's Dismembered Body Found In Trunk On Express Train In Lucknow, Multi-State Probe Launched
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion