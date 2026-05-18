Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWoman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka

Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka

A Chennai tourist died after being trapped during a clash between two elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu. Karnataka govt plans a new SOP and tourist restrictions after the incident.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elephant clash at Dubare camp critically injures tourist.
  • Victim died after one elephant fell on her.

A 33-year-old tourist from Chennai died after getting trapped during a sudden clash between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Monday morning.

The incident occurred between 10 am and 10:30 am while tourists were spending time near the riverbank inside the camp. According to reports, two elephants suddenly began fighting, and amid the commotion, one of the elephants fell on the woman, leaving her critically injured.

Authorities Launches Investigation

Family members and locals tried to rescue her, following which she was taken to a nearby hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jinu, 33, from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which has sparked concerns over visitor safety at the popular tourist destination.

Going To Issue New SOP: Minister

Meanwhile, on the tragic death of a woman tourist during an elephant clash in Kodagu, State Forest & Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “It’s a very shocking and very unfortunate incident. Our officers have already taken stock of the situation, and we are going to issue a new SOP and put restrictions on the visits of all tourists."

He further added, "They should not go near the wildlife, and all other preventive and precautionary measures will be taken. We are with the family. Our feelings are with the family.”

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the incident involving the elephants occur?

The incident occurred at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

What happened to the tourist?

A tourist was critically injured when an elephant fell on her during a clash between two elephants and later succumbed to her injuries.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  Elephant Clash Dubare Elephant Campo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka
Woman Tourist Killed After Getting Caught In Elephant Fight In Karnataka
Cities
'Comply Peacefully, Otherwise...': CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces
CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces
Cities
Delhi CM, Ministers Commute By Metro As Part Of Fuel-Saving Initiative
Delhi CM, Ministers Commute By Metro As Part Of Fuel-Saving Initiative
Cities
Woman's Dismembered Body Found In Trunk On Express Train In Lucknow, Multi-State Probe Launched
Woman's Dismembered Body Found In Trunk On Express Train In Lucknow, Multi-State Probe Launched
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing
Breaking: RCC Owner Used Mock Tests to Mask Paper Leak Network, Says CBI Probe
Breaking: Anand Mohan’s ‘JDU Became Money Bag Party’ Remark Triggers Political Storm in Bihar
Breaking: Husband Samar Singh Missing, Passport Suspension Sought
NEET Leak: CBI Arrests RCC Owner Shivraj Motegaonkar, Major Network Link Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget