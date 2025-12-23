Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wild Bear, Cub Enter School In Uttarakhand; Student Injured

Wild Bear, Cub Enter School In Uttarakhand; Student Injured

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gopeshwar: A wild bear and her cub entered a school in Pokhri tehsil of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Monday, a school official said, adding that the animals were chased away after teachers raised a loud alarm.

The bear cub also attacked a student who sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred at around 9.30 am at the Junior High School in Harishankar village.

The school's acting headmaster, Upendra Sati, told PTI that the female bear and her cub entered the school premises, and the cub attacked one of about a dozen students who were standing in the compound. But, a girl standing nearby managed to save him.

Hearing the children's screams, the bear, who was standing at a distance, came closer. The students ran into a nearby room and locked the door from the inside to save themselves.

Sati said that the bear followed the students and tried to break down the door. Meanwhile, all the teachers of the school arrived and raised a loud alarm, after which the bears fled the school premises.

This is the third such incident that has happened near the school, Sati said, adding that the education department and administrative officials have been informed.

Meanwhile, Chamoli district magistrate issued orders to change the timings of all schools in the district to ensure the safety of the students.

According to the order, schools will now not open before 10 am and must close by 3 pm.

Sati said that most of the people in Harishankar village have migrated, and currently only two families live there.

He said that children have to pass through thick bushes to reach the school, which have become a habitat for wild animals.

After this incident, the district administration, forest department, and gram panchayat have arranged for the clearing of the bushes and an escort for the students' safety, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Uttarakhand Bear Attack Chamoli School
