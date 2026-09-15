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English NewsCitiesWho Is IPS Officer Bushra Bano? West Bengal Cop In Row Over Video

Who Is IPS Officer Bushra Bano? West Bengal Cop In Row Over Video

Bushra Bano is a 2021-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre. Her first posting was as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Hooghly Rural district.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

West Bengal IPS officer Bushra Bano has been in the spotlight over a video in which she begins by saying "Assalamualaikum". The video has triggered a political controversy, with a complaint being filed against her with the West Bengal Home Secretary.

Here's what you need to know about IPS officer Bushra Bano.

Who Is Bushra Bano?

Bushra Bano's journey is considered inspirational by many. She was born in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district and pursued a PhD in Management Studies from Aligarh Muslim University. She also qualified for the UGC NET-JRF.

Bushra continued to pursue her career after marriage. While living in Saudi Arabia, she worked as an assistant professor. After returning to India, she decided to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Bushra cleared the UPSC examination for the first time in 2018, securing an All India Rank of 277. She was selected for the Indian Railway Traffic Service.

However, she could not join the service as she was pregnant with her second child at the time. She appeared for the examination again in 2019 and secured an All India Rank of 234. This time, she was selected for the Indian Police Service.

Where Is Bushra Bano Posted?

Bushra Bano is a 2021-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre. Her first posting was as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Hooghly Rural district.

In June 2026, she was promoted to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP). She is currently posted as Additional SP in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Why Is Bushra Bano Facing Controversy?

Bushra had shared a video on social media in which she spoke about her journey. At the beginning of the video, she said "Assalamualaikum", while she used the phrase "InshaAllah" during the video. She ended the video by saying "JazakAllah".

An organisation called Hindu Legal Fund has filed a complaint over the video. The organisation has alleged that IPS officer Bushra Bano used Urdu and Islamic greetings in the video but did not say "Jai Hind" or "Vande Mataram".

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal Bushra Bano IPS Bushra Bano
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