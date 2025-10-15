Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What Did SC Say While Allowing Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali — Top Quotes

The Supreme Court Bench also directed police authorities to form patrolling teams to ensure that only approved products with QR codes are sold.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the limited sale and use of certified “green firecrackers” in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) under tightly regulated conditions on Diwali.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran directed that the sale of green crackers will be permitted from October 18 to October 21, while their use will be restricted to two time slots — 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm — on Diwali and the day preceding it.

The Bench also directed police authorities to form patrolling teams to ensure that only approved products with QR codes are sold. Any violation, it said, should attract a formal notice. Additionally, the Court maintained that e-commerce platforms will not be allowed to sell or distribute firecrackers.

The judges noted that a total ban on firecrackers had led to large-scale smuggling of conventional crackers, which caused greater harm to air quality. 

“We have to take a balanced approach,” the Court observed, pointing out that despite earlier bans, the difference in air quality across NCR districts was minimal except during the COVID lockdown period.

SC Refers To 2018 Arjun Gopal Judgment

Referring to its 2018 Arjun Gopal judgment, which first introduced the concept of “green crackers,” the court said emissions from these products have since been significantly reduced, citing inputs from NEERI. It also recalled that a complete ban on manufacturing was in place from October 14, 2024, to January 1.

The ruling came in response to petitions from the Delhi and neighbouring state governments, as well as manufacturers, seeking limited permission to use green crackers for Diwali and other festivals like Christmas, Gurpurab, and New Year’s Eve.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Court to ease the curbs, arguing that there was no conclusive evidence linking poor air quality directly to the use of firecrackers. Senior advocates representing manufacturers also sought a more balanced approach, saying the industry had already implemented strict self-regulation to curb violations.

While granting partial relaxation, the Court made clear that the broader ban on conventional firecrackers remains in force and that enforcement will be the key responsibility of local authorities to ensure compliance across the NCR.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Supreme Court Firecracker Ban Delhi Noida Green Crackers Delhi Noida Firecrackers SC Top Quotes
