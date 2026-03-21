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HomeNewsWorld10 Killed, 59 Injured In Massive Fire At Car Plant In South Korea; 4 Still Missing: Video

10 Killed, 59 Injured In Massive Fire At Car Plant In South Korea; 4 Still Missing: Video

. The fire, possibly triggered by an explosion, spread rapidly, hindering rescue efforts due to collapse risks and hazardous materials. Over 500 personnel are involved in the ongoing search.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a massive fire tore through a car parts manufacturing plant in the central city of Daejeon in South Korea, officials told AFP, as rescue teams continued searching for four missing workers.

According to South Korea’s Interior Ministry, the blaze has claimed 10 lives so far, while 59 people sustained injuries. Of these, 25 were reported to be in serious condition, with others suffering less severe harm.

Authorities said four workers remain unaccounted for, raising fears the toll could increase as search operations continue.

Officials said some workers were injured after jumping from the building to escape the flames, while others suffered from smoke inhalation.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of grey smoke billowing from the factory complex as emergency responders battled the fire.

Possible Explosion Behind Fire

The fire erupted around 1:00 pm local time at the factory, which had about 170 workers on site. Witnesses reported a possible explosion, and officials said the flames spread rapidly through the facility, AFP reported.

One body was discovered on the second floor of the building, while the remaining victims were found on the third floor, according to local reports.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

Rescue Efforts Hampered By Collapse Risk

Firefighters initially struggled to enter the structure due to fears it could collapse. The presence of hazardous materials, including 200 kilograms of sodium and other reactive chemicals, further complicated rescue operations, AFP reported.

Emergency teams deployed advanced equipment, including firefighting robots and unmanned systems, to cool the building and make it safe for search efforts.

More than 500 personnel, along with dozens of vehicles and aircraft, were mobilised to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.

President Lee Jae Myung has directed authorities to deploy all available resources, including personnel and equipment, to support rescue and recovery efforts.

Search operations for the missing continued into Saturday, as teams carefully navigated the damaged structure following safety inspections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed and injured in the Daejeon factory fire?

At least 10 people were killed and 59 were injured. Of the injured, 25 were in serious condition.

Are there any missing workers from the fire?

Yes, four workers remain unaccounted for. Rescue teams are continuing their search efforts.

What caused the fire at the car parts manufacturing plant?

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Witnesses reported a possible explosion.

What made rescue efforts difficult at the factory fire?

Rescue efforts were hampered by the risk of collapse and the presence of hazardous materials like sodium and other reactive chemicals.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
South Korea Fire South KOrea
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