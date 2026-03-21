10 Killed, 59 Injured In Massive Fire At Car Plant In South Korea; 4 Still Missing

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At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a massive fire tore through a car parts manufacturing plant in the central city of Daejeon in South Korea, officials told AFP, as rescue teams continued searching for four missing workers.

According to South Korea’s Interior Ministry, the blaze has claimed 10 lives so far, while 59 people sustained injuries. Of these, 25 were reported to be in serious condition, with others suffering less severe harm.

Authorities said four workers remain unaccounted for, raising fears the toll could increase as search operations continue.

Officials said some workers were injured after jumping from the building to escape the flames, while others suffered from smoke inhalation.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of grey smoke billowing from the factory complex as emergency responders battled the fire.

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Possible Explosion Behind Fire

The fire erupted around 1:00 pm local time at the factory, which had about 170 workers on site. Witnesses reported a possible explosion, and officials said the flames spread rapidly through the facility, AFP reported.

One body was discovered on the second floor of the building, while the remaining victims were found on the third floor, according to local reports.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Rescue Efforts Hampered By Collapse Risk

Firefighters initially struggled to enter the structure due to fears it could collapse. The presence of hazardous materials, including 200 kilograms of sodium and other reactive chemicals, further complicated rescue operations, AFP reported.

Emergency teams deployed advanced equipment, including firefighting robots and unmanned systems, to cool the building and make it safe for search efforts.

More than 500 personnel, along with dozens of vehicles and aircraft, were mobilised to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.

President Lee Jae Myung has directed authorities to deploy all available resources, including personnel and equipment, to support rescue and recovery efforts.

Search operations for the missing continued into Saturday, as teams carefully navigated the damaged structure following safety inspections.