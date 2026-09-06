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English NewsCitiesTMC Leader Kajal Ghosh Arrested In Alleged Land Forgery Case

TMC Leader Kajal Ghosh Arrested In Alleged Land Forgery Case

Darjeeling Police arrest TMC leader Kajal Ghosh in alleged land forgery case; court grants three days’ police custody.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

Darjeeling district police have arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former booth president Kajal Ghosh in an alleged land forgery case.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor at the ACJM Court, Soumitra Sinha Sarkar, said the case involves the alleged illegal encroachment of a 72-year-old woman’s land and manipulation of land records using coercion or forged documents.

The court has granted three days of police custody to Ghosh as the investigation continues. His wife, who is also named in the FIR, is reportedly absconding and has not yet been arrested.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC WEst Bengal .TMC Kajal Ghosh
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