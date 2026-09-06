TMC Leader Kajal Ghosh Arrested In Alleged Land Forgery Case
Darjeeling Police arrest TMC leader Kajal Ghosh in alleged land forgery case; court grants three days’ police custody.
Darjeeling district police have arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former booth president Kajal Ghosh in an alleged land forgery case.
The Assistant Public Prosecutor at the ACJM Court, Soumitra Sinha Sarkar, said the case involves the alleged illegal encroachment of a 72-year-old woman’s land and manipulation of land records using coercion or forged documents.
The court has granted three days of police custody to Ghosh as the investigation continues. His wife, who is also named in the FIR, is reportedly absconding and has not yet been arrested.
#WATCH | West Bengal | Darjeeling District Police arrest Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former booth president Kajal Ghosh in connection with an alleged land forgery case— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
Assistant Public Prosecutor at ACJM Court, Soumitra Sinha Sarkar says, "This case pertains to a land… pic.twitter.com/txwduKNvYU