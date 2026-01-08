Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengal: Massive Fire Erupts Near Nonadanga Slum In Anandpur, Six Engines Deployed

The situation worsened as gas cylinders exploded one after another amid strong winds. Firefighting robots were deployed as personnel struggled to contain the blaze.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A devastating fire broke out near the Nonadanga slum area under the Anandpur police station limits on Wednesday evening, triggering panic among residents. The blaze erupted around 6.30 pm, though the fire department has not officially confirmed whether the fire originated inside the slum.

Several Houses Feared Gutted

Preliminary estimates suggest that several houses were gutted in the flames. The intensity of the fire led to chaos in the area, with thick smoke and flames visible from a distance.

Upon receiving information from locals, the fire department dispatched six fire engines to the spot. There is concern that the fire could spread further as a large pile of garbage is located nearby. At present, the fire continues to burn fiercely.

Area Remains Vulnerable To Fire Incidents

The Anandpur area is densely populated, making fire incidents particularly dangerous. A month ago, a fire broke out in Gulshan Colony under the same police station area. Gulshan Colony is one of the city’s most crowded localities.

That fire had originated from a paint warehouse on the ground floor of a service building. Residents trapped on the second floor were evacuated with difficulty. A multi-storey building under construction adjacent to the site also caught fire, leaving its structure charred.

Earlier Fire Spread Rapidly Due To Flammable Materials

During the Gulshan Colony incident, the presence of flammable materials made it difficult to control the blaze. Fire engines arrived one after another, but thick black smoke covered the sky, triggering panic as shops and residential buildings stood close by.

Fire In Anandpur In 2024 Gutted Over 50 Huts

Anandpur had witnessed another major fire in 2024, when more than 50 huts were gutted. Several families were rendered homeless, losing their belongings, including household items, cash and gold ornaments.

The situation worsened as gas cylinders exploded one after another amid strong winds. Firefighting robots were deployed as personnel struggled to contain the blaze. After nearly two hours and the deployment of 10 fire engines, the fire was finally brought under control.

Ezra Street Blaze Added To Fire Concerns

A couple of months ago, a massive fire also broke out at an electronics store on Ezra Street around 7 am. The fire department was alerted promptly, and 20 fire engines were rushed to the scene.

Stored flammable materials caused the fire to spread rapidly, engulfing a neighbouring multi-storey building. Thick black smoke blanketed the sky as the area turned into a scene of chaos.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Massive Fire WEst Bengal Nonadanga Village Slum Six Engines Deployed
