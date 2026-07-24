BSF Jawan Opens Fire At West Bengal Camp, Kills Two Colleagues; One Critically Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fellow BSF jawan shot two dead, critically injuring one.

Incident occurred at Malda BSF Headquarters; accused jawan arrested.

Two personnel identified; investigations launched into motive and circumstances.

Accused had prior disciplinary action for similar firing incident.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and another was critically injured after a fellow jawan allegedly opened fire inside the BSF Sector Headquarters in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday.

The accused was taken into custody shortly after the incident. The BSF and the local police have launched separate investigations to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

The firing took place at the 17 Mile Sector Headquarters in Baishnabnagar, which houses the headquarters of the 119th Battalion and the 71st Battalion.

Firing Inside BSF Camp

According to preliminary information, a jawan of the 119th Battalion allegedly opened fire on personnel from the 71st Battalion while they were resting inside the camp.

The accused has been identified as Shivam Mishra, a resident of Chhattisgarh. He was arrested immediately after the incident.

Two BSF personnel died on the spot. They were identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, 51, from the Manjhi area of Bihar's Chhapra district, and Ambadas (Ambadar) Suresh Durgu, 37, from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Both were serving with the 71st Battalion.

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One Jawan Undergoing Treatment

Another BSF jawan, identified as Vikas Verma and referred to as Vikas Brahm in some reports, sustained critical injuries in the firing.

The 44-year-old, who is from West Bengal's Hooghly district, was rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The bodies of the two deceased personnel were also shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Senior BSF officials reached the hospital soon after the incident and are monitoring the situation.

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Probe Underway Into Motive

The motive behind the firing remains unclear.

According to an IANS report citing BSF sources, Shivam Mishra had previously faced disciplinary action after allegedly opening fire at colleagues around a year ago. The report said he was punished under BSF law, with the disciplinary period ending only a few days ago. Preparations were reportedly underway to send him home when Thursday's incident took place.

Officials have not confirmed whether the earlier disciplinary proceedings were linked to the latest shooting.

Following the incident, BSF Malda Sector Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Surendra Kumar Jha said the force had initiated an internal inquiry to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the firing.