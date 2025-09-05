Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesThiruvonam 2025: Kerala Celebrates With Colourful Pookalam, Onam Sadya And Festive Cheer

Watch how Kerala celebrates Thiruvonam 2025 with vibrant pookalam, Onam Sadya, oonjal attam and traditions linked to King Mahabali.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Onam 2025: Thiruvonam, the most important day of the ten-day-long Onam festival, is celebrated today. The spirit of Kerala shines bright as people gather at homes, visit temples, share gifts, and enjoy the traditional Onam Sadya. The day is deeply tied to the story of King Mahabalim the beloved ruler who is said to return to visit his people during Onam.

Pookalam: The Floral Tribute Of Thiruvonam

During Onam, every doorstep in Kerala turns into a canvas of colours with the creation of Pookalam. These are intricately designed floral carpets that are made to welcome King Mahabali. These vibrant patterns are not just decorations but offerings of love, prosperity, and unity. Each day of Onam adds a new layer of Pookalam. The choice of flowers, fresh, fragrant, and handpicked, brings communities together. It makes Pookalam a shared celebration of creativity and cultural pride.

Oonjal Attam, Temple Rituals, And Festive Energy

One of the most cherished traditions of Thiruvonam is oonjal attam, where decorated swings are set up in courtyards and gardens. Families gather around as children and women sway gracefully to the rhythm of folk songs, creating moments of laughter and nostalgia. Alongside this, temples across Kerala witness large gatherings of devotees offering prayers and seeking blessings. The festival also showcases Thiruvathira Kali, a graceful group dance performed by women in traditional kasavu sarees, adding elegance to the festivities. Cultural performances, music, and drama fill the air, making every corner of Kerala pulse with festive energy.

Onam Sadya And The Eternal Legacy Of King Mahabali

The Onam Sadya is the true crown jewel of Thiruvonam. Spread on a banana leaf, this grand vegetarian feast can feature anywhere from 20 to 26 dishes, ranging from avial, olan, and erissery to pickles, chips, and the much-loved payasam, the sweet ending everyone waits for. Each dish carries a history of Kerala’s culinary heritage and showcases the abundance of the harvest season.

Thiruvonam 2025 is the soul of Kerala's culture, a reminder of prosperity, unity, and gratitude. From floral pookalams and joyous swings to the grand Onam Sadya and the legacy of King Mahabali, every moment of this day weaves together faith, heritage, and celebration.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Embed widget