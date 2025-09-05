Onam is Kerala's biggest festival. This festival of South India is celebrated with grandeur, devotion, and cultural pride. In 2025, the festival holds the same spirit of welcoming King Mahabali, the benevolent ruler whose story is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The festival is not only about rituals, but also about remembering the values of justice, equality, and prosperity.

The Legend Of King Mahabali

According to mythology, King Mahabali was a generous and righteous ruler who was cherished and loved by his people.

Though born into the Asur dynasty, Mahabali was a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. He was the grandson of Prahlad, the ardent devotee of Vishnu. Despite belonging to a demon clan, Mahabali’s humility, courage, and devotion made him beloved.

His reign was marked by equality and abundance. There was no equality and injustice. The gods felt threatened by is growing power. Due to this, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Vaman, a dwarf Brahmin. He asked Mahabali for three paces of land. With humility, the king agreed. Despite warnings from his guru Shukracharya, Mahabali kept his word, believing that denying a Brahmin would be sinful. In an instant, Vamana grew to cosmic size. With his first step, he covered the earth, and with the second, he spanned the skies. When no space was left for the third step, Mahabali bowed and offered his own head. Vamana placed his foot upon it, pushing the king to Patal. Recognising his unwavering devotion and sacrifice, Vishnu revealed his true form and blessed the king.

The Boon That Created Onam

Even in exile, Mahabali's love for his people remained unbroken. He requested Vishnu to allow him to return to Kerala once every year. Moved by his nobility, the Lord granted this boon. After that, Onam was celebrated to symbolise Mahabali's annual homecoming.

Onam is not only a religious festival but also a cultural expression of Kerala’s identity. It unites communities through pookalam, Vallamkali, Onam Sadya, and traditional dances. This harvest festival of Kerala also symbolises the values of humility, sacrifice, and the eternal bond between King Mahabali and his people.