Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionOnam 2025 And The Story Of King Mahabali’s Eternal Legacy

Onam 2025 And The Story Of King Mahabali’s Eternal Legacy

Onam 2025 celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali, a legendary figure in Hindu mythology. Know the mythological story, spiritual significance, and why Onam is Kerala’s biggest festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Onam is Kerala's biggest festival. This festival of South India is celebrated with grandeur, devotion, and cultural pride. In 2025, the festival holds the same spirit of welcoming King Mahabali, the benevolent ruler whose story is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The festival is not only about rituals, but also about remembering the values of justice, equality, and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Onam 2025 — Know Significance, Traditions And Cultural Celebrations Of Kerala’s Biggest Festival

The Legend Of King Mahabali

According to mythology, King Mahabali was a generous and righteous ruler who was cherished and loved by his people.

Though born into the Asur dynasty, Mahabali was a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. He was the grandson of Prahlad, the ardent devotee of Vishnu. Despite belonging to a demon clan, Mahabali’s humility, courage, and devotion made him beloved.

His reign was marked by equality and abundance. There was no equality and injustice. The gods felt threatened by is growing power. Due to this, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Vaman, a dwarf Brahmin. He asked Mahabali for three paces of land. With humility, the king agreed. Despite warnings from his guru Shukracharya, Mahabali kept his word, believing that denying a Brahmin would be sinful. In an instant, Vamana grew to cosmic size. With his first step, he covered the earth, and with the second, he spanned the skies. When no space was left for the third step, Mahabali bowed and offered his own head. Vamana placed his foot upon it, pushing the king to Patal. Recognising his unwavering devotion and sacrifice, Vishnu revealed his true form and blessed the king.

The Boon That Created Onam

Even in exile, Mahabali's love for his people remained unbroken. He requested Vishnu to allow him to return to Kerala once every year. Moved by his nobility, the Lord granted this boon. After that, Onam was celebrated to symbolise Mahabali's annual homecoming.

Onam is not only a religious festival but also a cultural expression of Kerala’s identity. It unites communities through pookalam, Vallamkali, Onam Sadya, and traditional dances. This harvest festival of Kerala also symbolises the values of humility, sacrifice, and the eternal bond between King Mahabali and his people.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Onam 2025 King Mahabali Story Onam Mythology Significance Onam Festival Kerala 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Television
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget