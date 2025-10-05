Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A rehearsal for the Miss Rishikesh pageant was thrown into chaos on Friday when activists from the Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan stormed the venue, arguing that the event contradicted the cultural values of Uttarakhand. The incident, which unfolded in front of contestants and choreographers, was later captured in a video that has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate online.

Protesters Interrupt Rehearsal Over Attire

Dhiraj Makhija, director of Lions Club Royal, which has organised the pageant for five consecutive years, said three members of the group entered the rehearsal at around 2 pm. “One of the members, Raghav Bhatnagar, objected to the outfits worn by the participants,” Makhija explained. “This event has always been part of our Lions Diwali Mela celebrations, and we have never faced such objections. The pageant provides a platform for local women to advance to larger competitions like Miss Uttarakhand.”

The group’s intervention focused on the clothing worn by contestants. In the viral video, Bhatnagar repeatedly claims that the event is “against the sanskriti of Uttarakhand,” even insisting that participants conduct such performances at home. Event coordinators countered that the pageant was fully sanctioned by the parents of the contestants.

Contestants Push Back And Cultural Debate Ignites

Contestant Muskan Sharma emphasised that culture cannot be dictated by clothing. “This country embraces multiple cultures, and all should be respected,” she said. “We host visitors from all over, including foreigners, and we never ask them to change their attire. Pageants like this help women pursue careers and achieve their aspirations.”

The right-wing Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan, registered in January 2017, has a history of opposing what it perceives as threats to Indian culture, including issues like religious conversions and controversial property ownership. Despite the disruption, the Miss Rishikesh pageant proceeded as planned on Saturday. Authorities confirmed no formal complaint was lodged, and the situation was amicably resolved.