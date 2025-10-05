6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse

At least six people died after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains hit West Bengal's Darjeeling. The Dudia Iron Bridge which connects Mirik and district towns, has also collapsed.

As per local reports, authorities have confirmed six deaths in Mirik, with villages including Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon experiencing severe damage from landslides. Additional casualties were reported from Pussumbing Tea Estate and Maneybhanjyang, where property damage and ongoing landslides continue to affect residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, covering Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which is expected to persist until October 6.

Rescue operations are underway in the affected areas, with local authorities closely monitoring landslide-prone zones to prevent further loss of life.

Darjeeling MP Asks For Help

Darjeeling MP Ritu Bista shared images of the damage caused by the landslide and asked all parties to coordinate efforts for timely help in the region.

In a social media post, the BJP MP wrote, "I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation, and in touch with the relevant authorities."

"We have already instructed our BJP karyakartas to mobilise in helping and assisting people. We will do everything in our power to help and assist our people. I also appeal to all our Alliance Partners, and other political and social organisations in the region to coordinate efforts, so that we can reach timely help and support to those in need," she added.