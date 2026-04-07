Delhi-NCR can expect light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. A yellow alert has been issued for these days.
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Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR & North India; Rare April Hailstorms To Peak On April 7
North India faces heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms under two Western disturbances, with peak intensity on April 7–8. Delhi-NCR under yellow alert; gusty winds and storms expected until April 10.
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Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR & North India; Rare April Hailstorms To Peak On April 7
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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