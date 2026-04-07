Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR & North India; Rare April Hailstorms To Peak On April 7

North India is currently in the grip of a fresh Western Disturbance, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms and hail across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The unsettled spell is expected to persist until 10 April.

Since late Monday night, intermittent showers have been reported across Delhi-NCR, leading to a drop in temperatures and a marked improvement in air quality. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of further light rain accompanied by gusty winds.

"Two Western disturbances in quick succession likely to affect northwest India during the week with peak intensity on 07th & 08th April," the IMD said.

Daily Weather Briefing (06.04.2026)



Two Western disturbances in quick succession likely to affect northwest India during the week with peak intensity on 07th & 08th April.



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For more information, visit… pic.twitter.com/7KZqEiwgTX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2026

IMD Warns Of Severe Weather Condition Across North India

The weather is expected to remain similar for the next one to two days, providing significant relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR today. This means light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain. A yellow alert has been issued for April 7 and 8 in Delhi-NCR.