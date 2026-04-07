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HomeCitiesRain Lashes Delhi-NCR & North India; Rare April Hailstorms To Peak On April 7

Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR & North India; Rare April Hailstorms To Peak On April 7

North India faces heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms under two Western disturbances, with peak intensity on April 7–8. Delhi-NCR under yellow alert; gusty winds and storms expected until April 10.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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North India is currently in the grip of a fresh Western Disturbance, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms and hail across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The unsettled spell is expected to persist until 10 April.

Since late Monday night, intermittent showers have been reported across Delhi-NCR, leading to a drop in temperatures and a marked improvement in air quality. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of further light rain accompanied by gusty winds.

"Two Western disturbances in quick succession likely to affect northwest India during the week with peak intensity on 07th & 08th April," the IMD said. 

IMD Warns Of Severe Weather Condition Across North India

The weather is expected to remain similar for the next one to two days, providing significant relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR today. This means light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain. A yellow alert has been issued for April 7 and 8 in Delhi-NCR.

The IMD has warned of severe weather conditions across the region. Hailstorms and gusty winds of 30–60 km/h are likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while West Rajasthan may see gusts reaching up to 70 km/h. Thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 30–50 km/h are expected across Punjab, Haryana and East Rajasthan. Residents have been urged to remain cautious as the storm system moves across North India.

How Severe Will Conditions Be Over The Next Two Days?

Today marks the first of two peak days. Areas such as Mount Abu, Fatehpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer are likely to experience intense thunderstorms, hail and heavy rainfall.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Delhi on April 7th and 8th?

Delhi-NCR can expect light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. A yellow alert has been issued for these days.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather Hailstorm IMD Rain In Delhi Delhi Ncr Weather Today Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR Rain Hits North India
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