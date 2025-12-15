Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
The under-construction Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway is expected to become a major catalyst for startup growth in Uttar Pradesh, with industry leaders saying the corridor will help position Lucknow as a prominent hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Once operational, the expressway will significantly improve connectivity between Kanpur and Lucknow, cutting travel time from nearly two hours to just a matter of minutes. This improved access is expected to ease business travel, strengthen supply chains and enhance logistics efficiency across the region.

Infrastructure Push to Energise Startup Ecosystem

According to Deepak Maini, Chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry (PFTI), Uttar Pradesh’s accelerated infrastructure development is creating fresh momentum for startups and innovation. He said the expressway corridor is likely to evolve into a vibrant economic belt, opening up new opportunities across industry, education and employment.

The improved connectivity is expected to make the region more attractive for entrepreneurs, investors and technology-driven enterprises, helping Lucknow emerge as a key startup destination in North India.

IIT Kanpur–Lucknow Collaboration Likely to Intensify

With faster travel between the two cities, collaboration between IIT Kanpur and leading educational and management institutions in Lucknow is expected to increase. Joint initiatives in deep tech, Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced technology-driven startups are likely to gain traction, offering young entrepreneurs better access to mentorship, investment and technical expertise.

Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters Planned

Plans are also underway to develop manufacturing and logistics clusters along the Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway. Over the coming years, the corridor is expected to see the development of IT parks, special economic zones and industrial nodes, creating a supportive ecosystem for startups in technology manufacturing and logistics to scale operations.

Investor Confidence Boost Under Yogi Government

Driven by the Yogi Adityanath government’s focus on infrastructure development, investor confidence in the region is expected to strengthen further once the expressway is completed. A strategic roadmap is being drawn up to position Lucknow as a major startup hub, with the potential to generate large numbers of high-paying jobs in the years ahead.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
