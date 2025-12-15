Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights

Delhi was shrouded in a thick blanket of smog on Monday too as the air quality remained in the 'severe plus' category across the national capital. The dense smog reduced the visbility to near zero, affecting road traffic and leading to flight disruptions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading overall stood at 452 at 8 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 40 key active stations, Rohini and Wazirpur recorded 500 AQI, while Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI reading of 499 and 498, respectively. Only three stations recorded 'very poor' air quality levels, which ranged between 365-384.

Videos Delhi's Akshardham and Barakhamba Road showed a thick layer of toxic air. The air stood at Akshardham stood at 493, while Baramkhamba Road recorded 474, both in 'severe plus' category.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Low Visibility

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Monday morning stating that low visibility conditions were impacting flight schedules. It also urged travellers to regularly check their flight status.

"Travel Advisory Low visibility and fog over Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support. Here's hoping dearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," IndiGo advisory noted.

The pollution board classifies air quality as “moderate” when the AQI is between 101 and 200, “poor” between 201 and 300, and “very poor” between 301 and 400. Beyond 400, air quality is termed “severe”. For the purpose of mitigation measures, 450 and above is termed “severe plus”, with CPCB values not going beyond 500.