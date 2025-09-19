Security Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence; Intruder Found On Terrace

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSecurity Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence; Intruder Found On Terrace

A mentally unstable man breached the Y-category security at actor Vijay's residence in Chennai ECR.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 03:52 PM (IST)

In a serious lapse of security, a 24-year-old man believed to be mentally unstable managed to gain entry into the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay in Neelankarai, along Chennai’s East Coast Road. The intruder, identified as Arun from Madurantakam, was discovered on the terrace of the actor-turned-politician’s home before being apprehended by police.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the individual bypassed the Y-category security cover provided to Vijay. The security detail, which includes Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, is meant to prevent exactly such breaches given the leader’s growing political stature and massive following. Following the incident, a bomb disposal squad was immediately deployed to conduct a thorough sweep of the premises to rule out additional threats.

Breach Of Security At Vijay’s Residence

According to police, Arun scaled a tree two nights earlier to access the terrace and remained unnoticed, reported NDTV. Vijay himself reportedly encountered the intruder during a late-night visit to the terrace, calmly escorted him downstairs, and alerted the Neelankarai police. The man was taken into custody and later admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment, as officials confirmed he was mentally unstable.

The breach has raised questions about the efficiency of Vijay’s security detail. Y-category protection, typically involving 8–10 armed CRPF personnel along with local police coordination, is considered a high level of security. Yet, the fact that an intruder managed to remain undetected inside the property has triggered alarm both within political and law enforcement circles.

The incident occurred just days after Vijay launched his statewide political tour from Trichy, which saw massive crowds throng the streets. With Vijay set to continue his campaign in Nagapattinam on Saturday, the breach has sparked fresh calls for a review of security protocols to ensure the safety of the TVK leader amid his rising political momentum.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK Neelankarai
