'My Children Are Waiting...': Delhi Woman Recounts Chilling Bus Gangrape Ordeal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman lured into private bus, then sexually assaulted.

Accused drove bus while assaulting victim, pleas ignored.

Assault continued near Nangloi Railway Station.

Police arrested two accused; both sent to custody.

A 30-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped inside a private bus in Delhi earlier this week has recounted the terrifying ordeal, saying she pleaded with the accused to let her go because her three children were waiting for her at home.

The accused, identified as Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, the woman, a resident of Pitampura, said she had visited her brother’s house in Sultanpuri on the day of the assault to help him shift homes.

Survivor Says She Was Lured Into the Bus

While returning home, she managed to get an e-rickshaw to Saraswati Vihar on the Outer Ring Road. She said she was waiting at a bus stop when a private bus pulled over nearby.

The woman said she asked a man standing inside the bus for the time. According to her, the man then asked her to step inside the vehicle to speak to him.

Trusting him, she boarded the bus. Moments later, the driver allegedly started moving the vehicle.

“There were only three people on the bus, including me,” she told Hindustan Times. She alleged that the man who had called her inside pushed her towards the back of the bus and raped her while the vehicle was in motion.

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Assault Continued Near Railway Station

The survivor said the bus later stopped near Nangloi Railway Station, where the driver also allegedly raped her.

After the assault, she pleaded with the men to release her, telling them that her children were waiting for her at home.

“I told them I would not take any action against them. I just wanted them to let me go,” she said.

According to her account, the accused eventually released her. She then contacted the police.

Police Arrest One Accused at Spot

By the time police reached the location, the driver, identified as Ramendra, had allegedly fled along with two or three other men. However, Umesh was still present at the spot and was immediately taken into custody.

The woman, who was bleeding at the time, was taken to a government hospital in Pitampura for medical examination.

Doctors advised her to get admitted for treatment, but she declined, saying her husband was unwell and her daughters were waiting for her at home.

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Family Left Traumatised After Incident

The survivor lives with her husband and their three daughters, aged four, six and nine.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over women’s safety in the national capital, particularly involving private transport vehicles operating late at night.

Police said both accused have now been arrested and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.