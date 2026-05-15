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HomeCities'My Children Are Waiting...': Delhi Woman Recounts Chilling Bus Gangrape Ordeal

'My Children Are Waiting...': Delhi Woman Recounts Chilling Bus Gangrape Ordeal

The accused, Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman lured into private bus, then sexually assaulted.
  • Accused drove bus while assaulting victim, pleas ignored.
  • Assault continued near Nangloi Railway Station.
  • Police arrested two accused; both sent to custody.

A 30-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped inside a private bus in Delhi earlier this week has recounted the terrifying ordeal, saying she pleaded with the accused to let her go because her three children were waiting for her at home.

The accused, identified as Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, the woman, a resident of Pitampura, said she had visited her brother’s house in Sultanpuri on the day of the assault to help him shift homes.

Survivor Says She Was Lured Into the Bus

While returning home, she managed to get an e-rickshaw to Saraswati Vihar on the Outer Ring Road. She said she was waiting at a bus stop when a private bus pulled over nearby.

The woman said she asked a man standing inside the bus for the time. According to her, the man then asked her to step inside the vehicle to speak to him.

Trusting him, she boarded the bus. Moments later, the driver allegedly started moving the vehicle.

“There were only three people on the bus, including me,” she told Hindustan Times. She alleged that the man who had called her inside pushed her towards the back of the bus and raped her while the vehicle was in motion.

ALSO READ | 'I Had Just Asked The Time': Delhi Woman Allegedly Gangraped For 2 Hours In Moving Bus

Assault Continued Near Railway Station

The survivor said the bus later stopped near Nangloi Railway Station, where the driver also allegedly raped her.

After the assault, she pleaded with the men to release her, telling them that her children were waiting for her at home.

“I told them I would not take any action against them. I just wanted them to let me go,” she said.

According to her account, the accused eventually released her. She then contacted the police.

Police Arrest One Accused at Spot

By the time police reached the location, the driver, identified as Ramendra, had allegedly fled along with two or three other men. However, Umesh was still present at the spot and was immediately taken into custody.

The woman, who was bleeding at the time, was taken to a government hospital in Pitampura for medical examination.

Doctors advised her to get admitted for treatment, but she declined, saying her husband was unwell and her daughters were waiting for her at home.

ALSO READ | Delhi Gangrape Survivor's Husband Bedridden, Couple Has Three Daughters

Family Left Traumatised After Incident

The survivor lives with her husband and their three daughters, aged four, six and nine.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over women’s safety in the national capital, particularly involving private transport vehicles operating late at night.

Police said both accused have now been arrested and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Before You Go

NEET Paper Leak: Government Holds High-Level Emergency Meeting

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape?

Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

How did the victim end up inside the private bus?

The victim was waiting at a bus stop and was lured into the bus after asking a man inside for the time. He then asked her to step inside to speak to him.

What did the victim say to her assailants?

She pleaded with them to let her go, stating that her three children were waiting for her at home. She also offered not to take any action against them.

Where did the assaults take place?

The first assault allegedly occurred inside the moving bus. The victim states the bus later stopped near Nangloi Railway Station, where the driver also allegedly raped her.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gangrape Delhi Gangrape CRIME DELHI NEWS
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