Telugu Professor Assaulted On BHU Campus, Sparks Outrage Among Faculty And Students

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Asia’s largest residential university, has once again found itself in the spotlight, this time for a disturbing incident involving the assault of a faculty member from the Telugu department.

According to reports, Professor Ramachandra Murthy was physically attacked by a group of unidentified individuals on campus, leaving him injured. The incident has triggered widespread unrest, with scores of students and faculty members condemning the attack and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

In UP'a Varanasi, Professor Challa Sree Rama Chandra Murty, head of Telugu department in Faculty of Arts, BHU was brutally assaulted by unknown suspects in the campus. He sustained multiple fractures and his currently under medical observation. Teachers and students led protest… pic.twitter.com/Y8sdjcOXKp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2025

Campus Security Under Scrutiny Again

Following the assault, dozens of BHU professors staged a protest, expressing deep concern over campus safety and calling for swift action. Among them, Professor Gyan Prakash Mishra described the attack as a “matter of grave misfortune” for an academic institution of BHU’s stature.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a professor engaged in teaching at BHU was brutally assaulted within the campus. Professor Ramachandra Murthy sustained serious injuries, and even after 24 hours, no arrests have been made. Today it happened to him, tomorrow it could be someone else. We demand strict action against those responsible,” he said.

FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt for Suspects

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Varanasi Police Commissionerate has registered an FIR and formed a special team to trace the accused. The police have assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

However, BHU faculty members have warned that if arrests are not made promptly, they will be compelled to resume their protest.