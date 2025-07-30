Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTelugu Professor Assaulted On BHU Campus, Sparks Outrage Among Faculty And Students

Telugu Professor Assaulted On BHU Campus, Sparks Outrage Among Faculty And Students

Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the unidentified attackers, but further protests are threatened if arrests aren't made quickly.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:35 PM (IST)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Asia’s largest residential university, has once again found itself in the spotlight, this time for a disturbing incident involving the assault of a faculty member from the Telugu department.

According to reports, Professor Ramachandra Murthy was physically attacked by a group of unidentified individuals on campus, leaving him injured. The incident has triggered widespread unrest, with scores of students and faculty members condemning the attack and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

ALSO READ | Gujarat ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru For Leading Al-Qaeda Terror Module

Campus Security Under Scrutiny Again

Following the assault, dozens of BHU professors staged a protest, expressing deep concern over campus safety and calling for swift action. Among them, Professor Gyan Prakash Mishra described the attack as a “matter of grave misfortune” for an academic institution of BHU’s stature.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a professor engaged in teaching at BHU was brutally assaulted within the campus. Professor Ramachandra Murthy sustained serious injuries, and even after 24 hours, no arrests have been made. Today it happened to him, tomorrow it could be someone else. We demand strict action against those responsible,” he said.

FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt for Suspects

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Varanasi Police Commissionerate has registered an FIR and formed a special team to trace the accused. The police have assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

However, BHU faculty members have warned that if arrests are not made promptly, they will be compelled to resume their protest. 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
BHU VARANASI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget