Gujarat ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru For Leading Al-Qaeda Terror Module

HomeStatesKarnatakaGujarat ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru For Leading Al-Qaeda Terror Module

Gujarat ATS arrested Shama Parveen in Bengaluru for allegedly leading an AQIS-linked terror module.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:23 PM (IST)

In a significant breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested 30-year-old Shama Parveen from Bengaluru for her alleged role as the chief conspirator in a terror module linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Parveen, originally from Bihar, had been residing in the Manorayanapalya area of Karnataka’s capital for the past five years.

According to investigators, Parveen was the central figure coordinating the module's online operations from Karnataka. She was in frequent digital contact with four previously arrested operatives—two from Gujarat and two from Delhi and Noida—accused of spreading extremist content and facilitating radicalisation through social media. Officials said Parveen was highly active on Instagram, where she shared incendiary posts aimed at indoctrinating youth. 


She reportedly promoted content related to “Ghazwa-e-Hind,” an extremist narrative advocating for religious conflict, and managed several channels used for recruitment and propaganda dissemination, reported The Hindustan Times.

Sama Parveen 'Communicated' With Pak Operatives 

Forensic analysis of her seized digital devices revealed communication with suspected Pakistani operatives, raising alarms about cross-border coordination and possible plans targeting sensitive locations. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi confirmed that Parveen was “deeply radicalized” and played a key operational role within the module, reported Deccan Herald.

This arrest brings the total number of individuals held in the AQIS-linked case to five, following the earlier detentions of Md Faiq (Delhi), Md Fardeen (Ahmedabad), Sefullah Kureshi (Modasa), and Zeeshan Ali (Noida). The ATS has stated that investigations are ongoing to uncover the extent of the network and prevent any potential terror activity.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Gujarat
