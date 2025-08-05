Before & After: Uttarkashi Cloudburst Reduces Scenic Dharali Village To Muck And Rubble

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, with several tragic incidents reported across the state. One of the worst-hit areas is Dharali village near Gangotri in Uttarkashi district, where a cloudburst led to a sudden and deadly flash flood that buried the local market under debris.

Dramatic visuals captured the aftermath of the disaster, with buildings reduced to rubble and streets submerged. The once-picturesque Dharali market was seen covered in sludge and wreckage, transforming the tranquil hill settlement into a scene of devastation.

Dharali Market Before And After: Visual Show Scale of Ruin

Before the disaster, Dharali was known for its serene charm nestled in the hills—lined with modest homes and embraced by nature. Post the cloudburst, visuals circulating on social media showed the village unrecognisably mangled, with buildings engulfed in silt and water.

Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre… pic.twitter.com/bkXKH59Ac2 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Restaurants, homestays, and hotels were among the structures swept away by the flood. The sudden surge of water also led to large portions of the local stream overflowing into inhabited zones, destroying infrastructure and leaving trails of debris.

Rescue Ops Underway, Dozens Feared Trapped

As soon as the incident was reported, teams from the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the location to carry out rescue and relief operations. Officials confirmed that efforts were ongoing to retrieve those trapped beneath the rubble.

According to local reports, at least 12 workers are feared to be buried under debris, while the death toll stands at four. Nearly 50 individuals are reported missing, with concerns mounting over more unaccounted-for victims. Several homes were reportedly washed away due to the flash floods.

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to enquire about the ground situation in Dharali and extended his support. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to CM Dhami and directed him to initiate prompt action in response to the calamity.

As per ANI, senior officials remain stationed at the State Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun to closely monitor developments and coordinate rescue missions.

Dharali, located along the crucial NH-34 route leading to the revered Gangotri shrine, is home to fewer than 1,000 residents. The village’s proximity to the Bhagirathi river and its network of adjoining streams makes it particularly vulnerable during extreme weather events.

The Bhagirathi, originating from Gangotri, is considered the source stream of the Ganga river.

As emergency teams continue combing through the wreckage, the focus remains on locating survivors and preventing further loss of life amid ongoing rains.