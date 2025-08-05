At least four people lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after a devastating cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. The disaster struck high-altitude villages in Dharali, located on the route to Gangotri, causing widespread destruction.

The flash floods, which were reportedly caused by a cloudburst in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, swept through Dharali, damaging homes and washing away several structures. Dharali is a prominent stopover for pilgrims heading to Gangotri and houses numerous hotels, homestays, and restaurants.

Army, SDRF, NDRF Join Rescue Efforts

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed to reporters that four people had died in the incident, news agency PTI reoprted. A team from the Indian Army’s Harsil camp was rushed to the affected area, while officials said 10 to 12 individuals may still be trapped under debris.

Uttarakhand | Indian Army personnel engaged in rescue operations after a landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today.



So far, 15–20 individuals have been successfully evacuated, with the injured… pic.twitter.com/LwPn5HiBvw — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Rajesh Panwar, a local villager, told PTI that 20 to 25 hotels and homestays could have been swept away by the force of the floodwaters. He described the scene as one of total devastation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations “on a war footing”.

“The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on war footing in relief and rescue operations,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X. “I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

‘Everything Is Finished’, Locals Say Amid Panic

Videos shared from the flood-hit region showed torrents of muddy water and debris surging down mountain slopes, engulfing settlements along the riverbanks. Panic gripped nearby villages as terrified voices could be heard in the footage, with many residents crying out for their loved ones.

In one of the videos, a person can be heard saying, “You can’t even tell this was once a village… there used to be a market here — it’s all been destroyed...”

A massive cloudburst struck Tharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.



How many people died??



Several people are feared missing, and multiple houses were destroyed as a powerful stream of water surged down the hillside#Uttarakhand #Uttarkashi #Cloudburst #Dharali pic.twitter.com/TQe1CkRkZy — Sumit (@SumitHansd) August 5, 2025

PM Modi, Union Ministers Extend Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to those affected and said he had spoken with Chief Minister Dhami to get updates on the situation.

In a post in Hindi, PM Modi stated, “I express my condolences to those affected by the tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. I also wish for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and taken stock of the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are making every possible effort. No effort is being spared to reach help to the people.”

उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025

Chief Minister Dhami also wrote about the phone conversation, stating on X, “Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji took information about the unfortunate incident of the cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) over phone. He was briefed about the relief and rescue efforts being carried out by the state government, SDRF, Army, and other teams. The Prime Minister has assured every possible assistance from the central government.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने फोन पर धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में बादल फटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के संबंध में जानकारी ली। इस दौरान उन्हें प्रदेश सरकार, एसडीआरएफ, सेना और अन्य रेस्क्यू टीमों द्वारा चलाए जा रहे राहत एवं बचाव कार्य से अवगत कराया।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 5, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media platform X, posting, “Have been seeing disturbing visuals from Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the devastation caused by flash floods. Praying for the well-being of the people affected by the tragedy. The Centre and the State Government are working in tandem, taking all possible measures to save precious lives.”

Have been seeing disturbing visuals from Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the devastation caused by flash floods. Praying for the well-being of the people affected by the tragedy. The Centre and the State Government are working in tandem, taking all possible measures to save precious… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 5, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami about the flash flood incident. “Three nearest teams of ITBP have been sent there, along with four NDRF teams that have been dispatched and will soon reach the site to begin rescue operations,” he posted in Hindi.

उत्तराखंड के धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में फ्लैश फ्लड की घटना को लेकर उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री से बात कर घटना की जानकारी ली। ITBP की निकटतम 3 टीमों को वहाँ भेज दिया गया है, साथ ही NDRF की 4 टीमें भी घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना कर दी गई हैं, जो शीघ्र पहुँच कर बचाव कार्य में लगेंगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concern over the incident as he wrote, "The devastation caused by the cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Uttarakhand, is extremely heart-wrenching. Many people have lost their lives, and many are missing. Homes have been completely destroyed. I express my deep condolences to those affected by this horrific tragedy and pray for the safe return of those who are missing. I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief and rescue operations and, if needed, deploy additional NDRF teams for assistance."

उत्तराखण्ड के धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में बादल फटने से जो तबाही मची है वो बेहद हृदयविदारक है। कई लोगों की जान गई है और बहुत लोक लापता हैं।

घर के घर उजड़ गए हैं।



इस भयावह त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं और जो लोग लापता हैं उनके सकुशल होने की मैं प्रार्थना करता… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 5, 2025

MP Rahul Gandhi echoed his party chief's remarks as he stated, "The news of many deaths and several others missing due to the severe devastation caused by a cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad and concerning. I express my deepest condolences to the affected families and hope for the swift recovery of those who are missing. I appeal to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations.

उत्तराखंड के धराली में बादल फटने से आई भारी तबाही के कारण कई लोगों की मौत और कई अन्य के लापता होने की खबर बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक है।



मैं प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और लापता लोगों के जल्द से जल्द मिलने की आशा करता हूं।



प्रशासन से अपील है कि राहत और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2025

He appealed to Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration in relief efforts "and provide all possible assistance to those in need."

Indian Army Continues Evacuation and Treatment

According to officials, the landslide occurred near Dharali village—approximately 4 km from the Army’s Harsil camp—at around 1:45 PM on Tuesday. Army personnel immediately swung into action, evacuating 15–20 individuals.

Those injured have been provided with medical care at the Army medical facility in Harsil, and search-and-rescue operations are still underway.