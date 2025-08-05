Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUttarkashi: After Dharali, Sukhi Top Hit By Cloudburst; Scary Visuals Show Everything Swept Away In Moments

Uttarkashi was hit by twin disasters on Tuesday. After flash floods claimed four lives in Dharali, caused, another cloudburst hit Sukhi Top in the same region. Rescue operations by Army, NDRF, and SDRF are underway, with focus on evacuation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 06:09 PM (IST)

Another massive cloudburst struck Sukhi Top near Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon. This came just hours after a cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri.

However, there are no reports of any loss of life or property from Sukhi Top, Commissioner Garhwal Mandal, Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI.

"After the incident of Harsil in Uttarkashi, there is a Sukhi Top on this road, there is news of a cloudburst there as well. However, there is no news of any loss of life or property from there. However, the disadvantage is that the rain is extremely heavy, causing the water level to rise," he said.

The Commissioner further said the situation is being closely monitored, and the priority is to evacuate people to safe areas. "Our Army, NDRF, and SDRF teams are continuously engaged there. People are definitely being rescued with the help of local people," he added.

4 Killed, Several Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Dharali 

Earlier, a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Indian Army said.

Several houses were either damaged or swept away in the raging waters. At least four people were killed and several others are feared missing since the cloudburst. 

The cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, which led to the devastating floods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to enquire about the flash flood at Dharali. He also ordered the dispatch of seven rescue teams to assist the affected people.

"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood in Dharali (Uttarkashi) to get information about the incident. Three ITBP teams, stationed nearby, have been sent to the spot while four NDRF teams have also been dispatched, and they will reach soon and engage in rescue operations," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, a main pilgrimage route to Gangotri Dham. It is home to many hotels, restaurants, and homestays, many of which were swept away today in the floods. Horrifying videos of the raging waters and people running to save their lives have surfaced.

A 16-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team, stationed at Matli in Uttarakhand, has reached Dharali to carry out rescue operations. Another unit of the same strength has also been asked to rush to the cloudburst site, officials told news agency PTI.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarkashi Uttarakhand Cloudburst Uttarkashi Cloudburst Dharali
