Uttarakhand To Form New Authority For Badrinath Dham Management

After the completion of the ongoing master plan works at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, a separate authority will be constituted for the conservation and maintenance of the holy town. Deliberations at the government level have already begun, and preparations are underway to implement a dedicated authority for Badrinath on the lines of the Kedarnath Authority.

The move aims to ensure better upkeep of infrastructure developed under the master plan and to systematically manage future construction projects in line with long-term requirements.

For nearly four years, several development works have been underway at Badrinath under the master plan. Key projects include the beautification of Badrish Lake and Sheshnetra Lake. Once these works are completed, the Public Works Department’s PIU unit had proposed handing over maintenance responsibilities to the Badrinath Nagar Panchayat. However, citing an excessive workload and limited resources, the Nagar Panchayat declined to take over the responsibility. This raised concerns over who would manage and maintain the assets created under the master plan.

Separate Authority To Be Formed For Badrinath

Against this backdrop, the state government has decided to constitute a separate authority for Badrinath once the master plan is completed. Similar to the Kedarnath Authority, this body will oversee the overall beautification, maintenance and future construction needs of Badrinath Dham. The initiative is expected to support the organised development of the religious town while ensuring smooth long-term management of facilities.

Authority To Handle Conservation

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar confirmed that work is underway on plans to form the Badrinath Authority on the lines of Kedarnath. After the master plan works are completed, the responsibility for conservation and maintenance of Badrinath Dham will be handed over to the new authority. Necessary procedures at the government level are currently in progress.

From a financial perspective, Rs 350 crore has been sanctioned for the Badrinath master plan, of which around Rs 150 crore has already been spent. Major works such as Sheshnetra and Badrish lakes, the loop road and the arrival plaza have been completed. Meanwhile, construction of a hospital building, riverfront development, two bridges, residential facilities for priests, and beautification work within a 75-metre radius of the Badrinath temple is still underway.

Once the master plan is fully implemented, the newly formed authority will establish a permanent mechanism for efficient operation and long-term preservation of all assets created under the project.