Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesU'khand To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Uniform Civil Code Implementation Today

U'khand To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Uniform Civil Code Implementation Today

State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Inspector General of Police Nivedita Kukreti, and Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal inspected the venue and reviewed the preparations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)

Dehradun: The first anniversary of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand will be celebrated as 'UCC Day' on Tuesday, officials said.

The UCC was implemented in the state on January 27 2025.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the state-level programme for UCC Day in Dehradun.

State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Inspector General of Police Nivedita Kukreti, and Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal inspected the venue and reviewed the preparations.

After the inspection, Bagoli said that Uttarakhand is the first state in independent India to implement the UCC. "The implementation of the UCC has ensured equal laws for all citizens and has promoted uniformity and transparency in the state," he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows

Published at : 27 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
'Uniform Civil Code' Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
World
'Not Living Up To Deal': Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25% Over Delay In Trade Agreement
Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25%, Says Seoul 'Not Living Up To Trade Deal'
News
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
India
‘Why Not The Front?’: Congress Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Third-Row Seat At Republic Day Parade
‘Why Not The Front?’: Congress Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Third-Row Seat At Republic Day Parade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget