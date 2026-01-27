U'khand To Celebrate First Anniversary Of Uniform Civil Code Implementation Today

Dehradun: The first anniversary of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand will be celebrated as 'UCC Day' on Tuesday, officials said.

The UCC was implemented in the state on January 27 2025.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the state-level programme for UCC Day in Dehradun.

State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Inspector General of Police Nivedita Kukreti, and Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal inspected the venue and reviewed the preparations.

After the inspection, Bagoli said that Uttarakhand is the first state in independent India to implement the UCC. "The implementation of the UCC has ensured equal laws for all citizens and has promoted uniformity and transparency in the state," he said.

