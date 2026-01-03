Uttarakhand Minister’s Husband Draws Fire From NDA, Opposition Joins Lashback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A remark allegedly made by Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, has triggered a political storm in Bihar, drawing condemnation from both the ruling NDA and Opposition parties.

Sahu is purportedly heard in a video saying that “girls from Bihar are available for marriage at Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000,” a statement he allegedly made at a BJP function in Almora on January 1. The clip has since gone viral.

Notice Issued, Parties React

Following the circulation of the video, the Bihar State Women Commission (BSWC) took suo motu cognisance and served a notice to Sahu, seeking an explanation for his remarks.

“The statement not only denigrates women but is also disrespectful to Bihar,” a BSWC official said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) termed the comment “anti-women and disrespectful to Bihar,” while the BJP described it as “unfortunate.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the principal Opposition party, said the remark reflected the “Manusmriti thought process of the BJP and RSS.”

What The Video Shows

In the video, Sahu is seen asking a man why he has not got married. “You can get women in Bihar for Rs 20,000–25,000. Come with me, we will get you married,” he is purportedly heard saying, amid laughter from the audience.

As per the 2011 Census, Uttarakhand has a gender ratio of 963 women for every 1,000 men.

Apology, But Action Continues

As the controversy intensified, Sahu issued an apology, claiming he was speaking in “a general sense and did not mean to offend anyone.”

Despite the apology, the BSWC proceeded with formal action.

Opposition Mounts Attack

The RJD strongly criticised both Sahu and the BJP.

“What Sahu says underlines the thought process of the RSS and BJP, and how they believe in and draw from tenets of Manusmriti. A simple apology from Sahu would not do. We are also appalled at the audience for cheering Sahu’s remarks,” RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar Mehta told The Indian Express.

RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wrote on X, “BJP leaders are saying that after buying women’s votes for Rs 10,000, they’ll now bring girls from Bihar for Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000. This toxic mindset of BJP supporters towards Bihar and women is nothing new.”

JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “How can anyone speak like Sahu did? He was speaking like a lumpen element. The State Women Commission has done the right thing by serving Sahu a notice. Such people should be brought to the book.”

BJP Condemns Remarks, Distances Itself

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan also criticised Sahu’s statement.

“His statement is highly insensitive. On the one hand, the Bihar government is committed to women empowerment, on the other hand such statements are being made. Bihar is land of Sita and Bharati… Strong action must be taken against the person (Sahu) and an example should be set so that others cannot dare make such derogatory remarks,” he said.

The BJP later said Sahu is not a party member.

Reacting to the row, Uttarakhand BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said, “We are not a party that shares this disgraceful sentiment. We condemn the statement and have no relationship with the man (Sahu).”

Minister Rekha Arya Yet To Comment

Rekha Arya, the BJP MLA from the Scheduled Caste-reserved Someshwar seat in Almora district and the only woman minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Cabinet, has not commented on the controversy so far.

Arya, a two-time MLA, joined the BJP in 2016 after leaving the Congress, a move that led to the collapse of the then Harish Rawat government.

Past Controversies Linked To Sahu

Both Arya and Sahu have faced controversies in the past. Arya has earlier been accused by the Opposition of using religion to promote a government programme and has had disputes with officials in her departments.

In 2024, she filed a complaint against a woman and her uncle, alleging extortion using the names of Sahu and herself.

Sahu has also been named in earlier cases. In 2021, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in a 31-year-old double-murder case, in which charges were framed against 11 people.