Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUttarakhand CM Rushes to Cloudburst-Hit Uttarkashi, Promises Aid & Swift Rescue

Uttarakhand CM Rushes to Cloudburst-Hit Uttarkashi, Promises Aid & Swift Rescue

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visited Uttarkashi after a devastating cloudburst triggered flash floods and mudslides. He met affected families, assuring them of support and prioritising rescue operations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

Dehradun, Aug 6 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reached the cloudburst-hit Uttarkashi region and met the families of those affected by the devastating mudslide, triggered by flash floods. He assured the affected families of all possible assistance in this difficult hour and also sought to comfort them by embracing and hugging them.

Taking to X handle, Uttarakhand CM wrote, “In Dharaali (Uttarkashi), I met with the families of those affected by the disaster and assured them of all possible assistance in this hour of crisis. This disaster has caused immense grief to many families, and we understand their pain.”

“Our government stands fully with the affected families. Disaster management and relief operations are being conducted swiftly. Our priority is to search for every missing person and provide complete support to the affected families,” he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed the district administration and all departments to speed up relief and rescue operations, adding that rescuing every individual was his administration’s top priority.

“Our first and foremost priority at this hour is to ensure relief and rescue operations. State rescue teams along with NDRF, SDRF and Army are working in tandem to salvage the situation,” CM Dhami told the scribes.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the flash floods-triggered mudslide zone and instructed officials to remain on 24-hour alert mode.

“In Dharali, Uttarkashi, all government agencies, departments, and the army are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination. Last night, more than 130 people were rescued. Closed routes are being reopened, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he informed.

Dharali village in Uttarkashi was hit by a raging mudslide triggered by flash floods on Tuesday afternoon. The picturesque village, home to various hotels, homestays and restaurants, was washed away by the raging river water flowing down the hill, causing widespread devastation and destruction.

The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, the place where the river Ganga originates.

The Indian Army is also engaged in relief and rescue efforts, with its MI-17 and Chinook helicopters lifting the stranded villagers to safety.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarkashi Uttarakhand Cloudburst
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Trump Calls India A ‘Dead Economy’, RBI Responds: We’re Contributing More To Global Growth Than US
‘Dead Economy’? We’re Growing At 6.5%, Contributing 18% To World GDP: RBI Responds To Trump
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget