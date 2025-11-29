Yogi Govt Accelerates Farmer Payments As Paddy And Millet Procurement Rises In UP

The Uttar Pradesh government says it is working to transform farm earnings through rapid procurement and prompt payments to paddy and millet growers this season. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, officials report that payments are being issued within 48 hours of procurement at government centres across the state.

Paddy procurement began in October, and by 28 November, farmers had already received ₹1,868.35 crore for paddy purchases. Payments worth ₹263.03 crore have also been disbursed to millet farmers under the state’s “Shri Ann” initiative. More than 1.40 lakh paddy farmers and around 22,000 millet growers have been paid so far, while disbursements to others are ongoing.

The state government asserts that its transparent policies are enabling farmers to receive fair prices without interference from middlemen. Procurement centres are accepting paddy with up to 17% moisture, and regular reviews are underway to ensure smooth operations. The Food and Civil Supply Department is closely monitoring procurement to prevent delays or complaints.

Millet procurement, limited to 33 districts, is progressing at 281 centres statewide. Over 64,000 farmers have registered to sell the crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which is fixed at ₹2,775 per quintal. For paddy, the MSP stands at ₹2,369 per quintal for the common variety and ₹2,389 for Grade-A.

Officials say record-scale procurement, combined with reforms such as biometric verification through e-PoS devices, farmer-only sales eligibility and time-bound payments, has strengthened farmer confidence. The government claims these measures are helping raise farm incomes while reducing dependency on intermediaries.

Chief Minister Adityanath recently instructed departments to ensure that more farmers are able to sell through government channels, helping a greater number benefit from MSP. According to the state government, these steps are enhancing economic self-reliance among growers while reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural growth trajectory.