Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKanpur Petrol Pump Row: New Car Owner Shocked After Being Charged For 52 Litres In 45-Litre Tank

Kanpur Petrol Pump Row: New Car Owner Shocked After Being Charged For 52 Litres In 45-Litre Tank

The man had visited a local petrol pump after the fuel indicator showed the tank was nearly empty and requested a full refill.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Car owner allegedly overcharged for more petrol than capacity.
  • Petrol pump claimed 52 liters dispensed for 45-liter tank.
  • Manufacturer confirmed tank capacity, prompting a complaint.
  • District administration ordered inquiry into alleged fuel overbilling.

A case of alleged fuel overbilling has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a new car owner was reportedly charged for more petrol than his vehicle’s fuel tank can physically hold, prompting a district-level investigation. The incident involves Charan Singh, who had recently purchased a Volkswagen Virtus. Singh visited a local petrol pump after the fuel indicator showed the tank was nearly empty and requested a full refill.

According to him, the attendants initially dispensed around 41 litres of petrol before briefly stopping the filling process. When questioned, they allegedly told him that larger fuel quantities are often filled in two stages before continuing the refuelling.

Car's Capacity Is Only 45 Litres

However, Singh was later handed a bill showing that 52 litres of petrol had been dispensed -- a quantity he immediately disputed, stating that the car’s fuel tank capacity is only 45 litres.

Doubting the accuracy of the claim, Singh raised the issue with the petrol station staff and escalated the matter by calling a representative from the vehicle manufacturer. The company official reportedly confirmed on-site that the tank cannot hold more than 45 litres under any circumstances.

Following the clarification, the petrol pump management failed to provide a convincing explanation, offering only vague responses regarding the discrepancy.

Singh has since filed a formal complaint, alleging possible fraud involving manipulation of fuel dispensing or collusion with officials responsible for monitoring weights and measures.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the district administration has ordered an inquiry and initiated checks on the petrol pump’s dispensing units to verify whether any tampering or irregularities were involved.

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kanpur regarding fuel billing?

A new car owner in Kanpur was allegedly overcharged for petrol. He was billed for 52 liters, but his car's tank capacity is only 45 liters.

Who is investigating the alleged fuel overbilling incident?

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered an inquiry into the incident. They are checking the petrol pump's dispensing units for irregularities.

What was the car owner's experience at the petrol pump?

The owner was told that larger fuel quantities are filled in two stages. Despite this, he was billed for more petrol than his car's tank capacity.

What did the car manufacturer confirm about the fuel tank?

A representative from the car manufacturer confirmed on-site that the Volkswagen Virtus's fuel tank cannot hold more than 45 liters under any circumstances.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Kanpur Petrol Pump
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kanpur Petrol Pump Row: New Car Owner Shocked After Being Charged For 52 Litres In 45-Litre Tank
Kanpur Petrol Pump Row: New Car Owner Shocked After Being Charged For 52 Litres In 45-Litre Tank
Cities
Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Gusty Winds
Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Gusty Winds
Cities
Another TMC Without Mamata? 'Secret' MLA Meetings Trigger Political Storm In Bengal
Another TMC Without Mamata? 'Secret' MLA Meetings Trigger Political Storm In Bengal
Cities
Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After 6 Killed in Delhi Tragedy
Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After 6 Killed in Delhi Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh House, Recreates Crime Scene in Ongoing Probe
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene With Dummy Body at Suspect Giribala Singh’s Home
CBSE Portal Delayed: Students Face Trouble as Website Remains Under Maintenance
Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget