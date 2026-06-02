Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Car owner allegedly overcharged for more petrol than capacity.

Petrol pump claimed 52 liters dispensed for 45-liter tank.

Manufacturer confirmed tank capacity, prompting a complaint.

District administration ordered inquiry into alleged fuel overbilling.

A case of alleged fuel overbilling has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a new car owner was reportedly charged for more petrol than his vehicle’s fuel tank can physically hold, prompting a district-level investigation. The incident involves Charan Singh, who had recently purchased a Volkswagen Virtus. Singh visited a local petrol pump after the fuel indicator showed the tank was nearly empty and requested a full refill.

According to him, the attendants initially dispensed around 41 litres of petrol before briefly stopping the filling process. When questioned, they allegedly told him that larger fuel quantities are often filled in two stages before continuing the refuelling.

Car's Capacity Is Only 45 Litres

However, Singh was later handed a bill showing that 52 litres of petrol had been dispensed -- a quantity he immediately disputed, stating that the car’s fuel tank capacity is only 45 litres.

Doubting the accuracy of the claim, Singh raised the issue with the petrol station staff and escalated the matter by calling a representative from the vehicle manufacturer. The company official reportedly confirmed on-site that the tank cannot hold more than 45 litres under any circumstances.

Following the clarification, the petrol pump management failed to provide a convincing explanation, offering only vague responses regarding the discrepancy.

Singh has since filed a formal complaint, alleging possible fraud involving manipulation of fuel dispensing or collusion with officials responsible for monitoring weights and measures.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the district administration has ordered an inquiry and initiated checks on the petrol pump’s dispensing units to verify whether any tampering or irregularities were involved.