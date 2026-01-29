Cold Wave Intensifies In Uttar Pradesh After Rain; Dense Fog Alert Issued For 16 Districts

After two days of rainfall, cold conditions have intensified across Uttar Pradesh. Cold winds are expected to continue on Thursday, likely making the chill more severe. While the weather is forecast to remain dry, dense fog is set to dominate several parts of the state, significantly reducing visibility in many areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, no weather warning has been issued for rainfall, but a fog alert has been sounded for several districts in both divisions of the state. Fog during the morning and evening hours may disrupt movement in some places. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next 48 hours.

Fog Alert Issued for 16 Districts in UP

Following the rain, a fog alert has been issued for 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Moderate to dense fog is expected in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Deoria.

Weather Outlook From Noida to Lucknow

In the state capital Lucknow, very light fog may appear on Thursday morning, but it is expected to clear as the day progresses, giving way to bright sunshine. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 12 degrees. Noida and Ghaziabad are also expected to see sunshine during the day, providing some relief from the cold.

A fresh western disturbance is set to become active over Uttar Pradesh from January 31, which is likely to bring another spell of rain. From February 1 to February 3, light to moderate rainfall is expected across both regions of the state. Areas including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur and nearby districts are likely to witness rain, which could lead to a sharp drop in temperatures.