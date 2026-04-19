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HomeCitiesRs 1 Crore Theft Case Cracked In Delhi; Goldsmith Among Accused

Rs 1 Crore Theft Case Cracked In Delhi; Goldsmith Among Accused

Two teams comprising Special Staff and local police from Madhu Vihar police station were formed to investigate the case.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)

Police in East Delhi have cracked a major burglary case in the Madhu Vihar area, arresting five people, including a goldsmith who allegedly helped dispose of the stolen valuables. A large quantity of gold, diamond and silver jewellery, along with around Rs 8 lakh in cash, has been recovered from the accused.

The theft took place at a residence in Arya Nagar Apartments on April 1. The homeowner had locked the house on the evening of March 31 and returned the next day to find the locks broken. Jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 crore and cash amounting to Rs 12 lakh had been stolen.

Given the scale of the crime, two teams comprising Special Staff and local police from Madhu Vihar police station were formed to investigate the case.

CCTV Footage Key To Breakthrough

Investigators scanned footage from over 150 CCTV cameras and tracked the suspects’ escape route across nearly 10 kilometres. Using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police first apprehended Bablu and Rampal, followed by their associate Vishal. During interrogation, the involvement of a goldsmith, Ravi Soni, and a woman accomplice, Pinki, came to light. Both were later arrested.

Modus Operandi

Police said the group would identify locked houses during the day and carry out break-ins at night by forcing open locks. The stolen valuables were quickly sold off or concealed with the help of the goldsmith.

Officials added that the accused have prior criminal records and were involved in similar crimes in the past, targeting quick financial gains. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Madhu Vihar Delhi Theft Delhi POlice
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