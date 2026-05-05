UP Smart Meter Users Will Now Get Monthly Bills On WhatsApp: Here Is How It Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP converts all prepaid smart meters to postpaid billing.

Bills issued monthly, payable within 15 days.

Outstanding dues can be paid in 10 instalments.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to convert all prepaid smart meters in the state to function as postpaid smart meters, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the new system, bills will be generated for electricity consumed from the 1st to the last day of every month, and consumers will receive them by the 10th of the following month via SMS and WhatsApp. Once the bill is received, consumers will have 15 days to make the payment. Additionally, any outstanding dues accumulated before April 30 can now be settled in 10 instalments.

How Will The New Billing System Work For Smart Meter Consumers?

Energy and Additional Energy Sources Minister A.K. Sharma announced the changes after a meeting held at Shakti Bhawan, which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, Managing Director Nitish Kumar, and other senior officials.

The billing cycle will follow the same structure as the earlier postpaid system. Consumers who have changed their mobile numbers can update them to continue receiving bills on WhatsApp and through SMS. If a consumer does not receive the bill on time, they can retrieve their bill and outstanding details through WhatsApp chatbots by sharing their connection number. Bills and complaints can also be registered on the 1912 portal.

For consumers whose premises were shifted from postpaid to prepaid meters and whose security deposits were refunded, the security amount will now be collected in 4 instalments instead of a lump sum payment.

What Relief Measures Are Being Offered To Consumers?

To help consumers with pending dues, the government has decided that any bill amount outstanding till April 30 can be paid in 10 instalments. Large camps will also be organised at the division and sub-division levels during May and June to resolve smart meter billing complaints.

The Energy Minister also directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply as per schedule across all areas. He said faulty transformers must be replaced without delay to avoid inconvenience to consumers.

Consumers who do not receive their bill can reach out to these numbers:

Purvanchal: +91 8010968292

Madhyanchal: +91 7669003409

Pashchimanchal: +91 7859804803

Dakshinanchal: +91 8010957826

KESCO (Kanpur): +91 8287835233

Under the new measures, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation aims to make billing easier, clear pending complaints faster, and ensure smoother electricity services for consumers across the state.