UP Shocker: Man, Married To Two, Kills Live-Partner; Hides Body In Box And Burns It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A retired railway employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district has been accused of murdering his live-in partner, hiding her body inside a blue trunk and later burning it using coal and wood, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ram Singh (62), who is currently absconding.

The case came to light nearly a week after the alleged murder, following a tip-off from a loader driver who grew suspicious while assisting Singh in disposing of the trunk.

Tip-Off Leads Police To Burnt Remains

According to police, the incident surfaced late Saturday night when a loader driver, hired by Singh to dispose of a trunk, sensed something unusual and alerted authorities. When police reached the spot in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area, they found ashes, coal and partially burnt bones inside the blue trunk. By the time officers arrived, the accused had fled the scene, Hindustan Times reported.

Police said the victim was identified as Preeti (32), who was in a live-in relationship with Singh.

Live-In Relationship And Victim's Background

Singh is married to two women and was living with Preeti in a rented house in Lehar Gaon under Sipri Bazar police station limits. Preeti, however, was married and lived with her husband near the ITI area in Jhansi, police said, adding that she frequently stayed at the rented accommodation arranged by Singh, Hindustan Times reported.

Investigators believe the murder took place at this rented house, which Singh had allegedly arranged specifically for Preeti.

Two Wives, Same Name, And Key Disclosure

Police records show that Singh has two wives, both named Gita. One resides in Nandanpura, while the other lives near the city Kotwali area. During the investigation, Singh’s second wife reportedly shared crucial information related to the crime.

Circle Officer (City) Laxmikant Gautam said she told police that Singh had killed Preeti around a week ago following repeated arguments over money.

Minor Son Suspected Of Helping Father

Police believe that after killing Preeti, Singh placed her body in a large blue trunk and burned it using coal and wood. Gautam said Singh’s minor son is also suspected of helping his father dispose of the body.

“The body had completely turned into ashes with few bones remaining. His son is also suspected of helping his father in disposing of the body. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused who is on the run. Several police teams have been formed to nab him,” the circle officer said.

During a subsequent search, police reached the rented house where Preeti stayed and found a stove in the courtyard outside the room. Investigators suspect that parts of the body were burned on the stove after the murder.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.