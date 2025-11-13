UP Inspector Narendra Sharma Relieved of Duty Over Remarks on Delhi Blast, Religion and Terrori

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Inspector Narendra Sharma of Deoband police station in Uttar Pradesh has been relieved of duty after a video of his comments on the recent Delhi blast went viral on social media. His remarks, which linked terrorism to individuals rather than religion, sparked controversy and prompted disciplinary action from senior officials.

Inspector’s Statement Sparks Controversy

In the video, Inspector Sharma was heard saying, "Jo galat aadmi hota hai, uska koi dharm nahi hota. Naxali Hindu dharm mein the. Navy mein Hindu pakde gaye. Bahut se aatanki army wale pakde gaye. Punjab mein Hindu pakde gaye. Yeh soch galat hai ki Musalman hi aatankwadi hota hai. Woh har ek dharm mein ho sakta hai" (A wrong person has no religion. Naxalites belonged to the Hindu faith. Hindus were caught in the Navy. Many terrorists from the Army were caught. Hindus were caught in Punjab. The idea that only Muslims can be terrorists is wrong, a terrorist can belong to any religion.)

"जो गलत आदमी होता है, उसका कोई धर्म नहीं होता। नक्सली हिंदू धर्म में थे। नेवी में हिंदू पकड़े गए। बहुत से आतंकी आर्मी वाले पकड़े गए। पंजाब में हिंदू पकड़े गए। ये सोच गलत है कि मुसलमान ही आतंकवादी होता है। वो हर एक धर्म में हो सकता है"



ऐसा कहने पर देवबंद, UP के इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र… pic.twitter.com/K8MhNGXVDa — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 13, 2025

His comments, made during a local discussion about the recent Delhi car blast, were interpreted by some as inappropriate and beyond the scope of his official position. Following the circulation of the video, higher authorities directed that Inspector Sharma be sent to police lines pending an inquiry.

Administrative Action Initiated

Officials confirmed that the inspector’s remarks violated the code of conduct expected from serving police personnel. “The officer has been line-hazir (relieved of field duties) and a departmental inquiry has been initiated,” a senior police officer said.

The action was taken after the clip was widely shared on social media, triggering debate over the officer’s comments.

Background: Delhi Blast Incident

The remarks came in the wake of the November 10 Delhi car blast near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people and injured several others.

Investigators have identified the suicide bomber as Umar Nabi, whose DNA was matched with samples collected from his mother.

According to officials, Umar Nabi was seen in CCTV footage driving the explosive-laden vehicle through the Badarpur border before the blast. The probe has since expanded, with intelligence agencies suspecting a larger network and multiple vehicles prepared for potential coordinated attacks.

Agencies, including the NIA and Delhi Police’s Special Cell, are now investigating possible terror funding and organisational links behind the incident.

Inquiry Underway

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have stated that a report on Inspector Sharma’s conduct will be submitted to senior police officials. Pending the outcome, he will remain posted at the police lines in Saharanpur district.

The incident has once again raised questions about the need for caution and restraint in official communication, particularly during sensitive national security investigations.