Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll

HomeNewsDelhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll

Police say Dr Umar had been missing since November 9, a day after raids uncovered nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a Faridabad warehouse.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CCTV footage has captured prime suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi at the Mewat Toll in Haryana’s Nuh district (Firozpur Jhirka) in the early hours of 10 November. The visuals have been confirmed by Joint CP Milind Dumbre of the Delhi Police.

Doctors, Fake IDs, And Radical Links

Police say Dr Umar had been missing since November 9, a day after raids uncovered nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a Faridabad warehouse. He is believed to have gone underground near Dhauj village, switching off five phones and skipping university duties since October 30.

The wider probe has since ensnared several others, including Dr Shaheen Shahid, a former lecturer arrested from Faridabad, who investigators believe headed JeM’s women’s wing in India under the banner Jamaat-ul-Momineen. Two other doctors,Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Tajamul Ahmed Malik, have also been detained for questioning over their suspected roles in the network.

Raids have been carried out across south Kashmir, including at homes of Jamaat-e-Islami activists, following the arrest of Maulvi Irfan, said to have radicalised the doctor trio.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Faridabad Terror Plot Delhi Blast Probe
