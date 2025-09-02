UP Govt Clears Proposal To Run Private e-Bus Operations On 20 Routes In Lucknow, Kanpur

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP Govt Clears Proposal To Run Private e-Bus Operations On 20 Routes In Lucknow, Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh government approved private e-buses on 10 routes each in Lucknow and Kanpur, with operators responsible for costs except charging infrastructure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has approved a major transport decision for Lucknow and Kanpur. In a Cabinet meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday, the proposal to run private e-buses on 10 routes each in both districts received the green light.

Urban Development Minister A K Sharma announced the decision, stating that licences will be issued to private operators to run these buses. The government will not provide any financial assistance, except for ensuring e-charging facilities. The plan will first be rolled out on 20 routes across Lucknow and Kanpur as a pilot project.

Currently, 743 e-buses operate across 15 municipal corporations in the state. Sharma said that in Lucknow and Kanpur, all city buses will now be electric. Each bus will cost around ₹10 crore, with additional expenses for charging infrastructure. Contracts will be valid for 12 years, and the government will retain the right to decide fares.

Lucknow e-Bus Routes

The e-buses will operate on the following 10 routes in Lucknow:

Charbagh-Barabanki, Kamta-Airport, Balaganj-Mohanlalganj, Balaganj-Virajkhand, Ghantaghar-Mal Thana, Scooteriya-Engineering College, Charbagh-Deva, Charbagh-Kursi, Dubagga-Gangaganj, and Ghantaghar-Sandila.

A total of 16 proposals were presented at the Cabinet meeting, of which 15 were approved, while one related to agriculture was put on hold.

A key decision focused on protecting the interests of outsourced employees. The cabinet gave its nod to the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation, aimed at safeguarding workers from exploitation.

Several other proposals connected to exporters, investors, and the general public also received approval. In addition, the judicial commission’s report on the Sambhal violence case was presented during the meeting.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH
