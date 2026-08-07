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English NewsCitiesSadhus Among 8 Detained During Protest Outside Rahul Gandhi's Residence

Sadhus Among 8 Detained During Protest Outside Rahul Gandhi's Residence

Several people, including sadhus and saints, staged a protest outside Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Friday.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eight protesters detained near Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence.
  • Police intervened, detaining protesters, citing law and order breach.
  • One protester claimed Congress expelled loyal workers after decades.

At least eight people, including sadhus and women protesters, were detained on Friday after they attempted to stage a demonstration near the Delhi residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

The protesters gathered near Gandhi's residence and raised slogans against the Congress party before Delhi Police intervened. The demonstration took place in a high-security zone where restrictions are in force, officials said.

Police personnel deployed in the area detained the protesters to prevent any breach of law and order and later took them away from the spot.

Further details regarding the organisers of the protest or the reason behind the demonstration were not immediately available.

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Protesters Lash Out At Congress

During the protest, one demonstrator alleged that the Congress party was expelling long-time workers despite their decades of service.

"I curse the Congress party. We shed our blood and sweat for this party for 56 years, and now this same Congress party is getting us thrown out. Rahul Gandhi, you should be ashamed," the protester said. 

The protester claimed they had worked for the Congress party for over five decades and accused its leadership of abandoning loyal workers.

Security was tightened in the area during the protest. Police have not yet said whether any case has been registered in connection with the demonstration.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained during the protest near Rahul Gandhi's residence?

At least eight people, including sadhus and women protesters, were detained by Delhi Police near Rahul Gandhi's residence on Friday.

Where did the demonstration against the Congress party take place?

The demonstration occurred near the Delhi residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. This area is designated as a high-security zone.

What was the stated reason for the protest against the Congress party?

One demonstrator alleged that the Congress party was expelling long-time workers after decades of service. They accused the leadership of abandoning loyal members.

What action did the Delhi Police take regarding the protesters?

Delhi Police intervened and detained the protesters to prevent a breach of law and order. They were subsequently taken away from the protest site.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS DELHI
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