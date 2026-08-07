Sadhus Among 8 Detained During Protest Outside Rahul Gandhi's Residence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight protesters detained near Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence.

Police intervened, detaining protesters, citing law and order breach.

One protester claimed Congress expelled loyal workers after decades.

At least eight people, including sadhus and women protesters, were detained on Friday after they attempted to stage a demonstration near the Delhi residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

The protesters gathered near Gandhi's residence and raised slogans against the Congress party before Delhi Police intervened. The demonstration took place in a high-security zone where restrictions are in force, officials said.

Police personnel deployed in the area detained the protesters to prevent any breach of law and order and later took them away from the spot.

Further details regarding the organisers of the protest or the reason behind the demonstration were not immediately available.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains people including sadhus protesting outside the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/s5gq00qGGm — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

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Protesters Lash Out At Congress

During the protest, one demonstrator alleged that the Congress party was expelling long-time workers despite their decades of service.

"I curse the Congress party. We shed our blood and sweat for this party for 56 years, and now this same Congress party is getting us thrown out. Rahul Gandhi, you should be ashamed," the protester said.

#WATCH | Delhi | One of the protestor says, "I curse the Congress party. We shed our blood and sweat for this party for fifty-six years, and now it is having us thrown out. Shame on you, Rahul Gandhi." pic.twitter.com/pdYE0bon9z — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

The protester claimed they had worked for the Congress party for over five decades and accused its leadership of abandoning loyal workers.

Security was tightened in the area during the protest. Police have not yet said whether any case has been registered in connection with the demonstration.

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