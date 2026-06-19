Why Thalapathy Vijay’s Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Is A Favourite Among Politicians

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay's LC300 highlights its Rs 2.5 Cr demand.

LC300 offers ruggedness, reliability, huge road presence, and capability.

New platform enhances toughness, off-road ability, and increased comfort.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay recently was seen behind the wheel of his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and not just him as the Land Cruiser is the favorite amongst many politicians as well.

With a price-tag of Rs 2.5cr on-road, the LC300 is the new avatar of the Land Cruiser and has a long waiting list. Infact at launch, the waiting list was around four years yet it remains the vehicle of choice for politicians.

The answer is clear as the Land Cruiser has an enviable brand image and of course the road presence of the LC300 is huge as well.





Built for Tough Use

Compared to other luxury SUVs at this price, the LC300 is focussed more towards ruggedness, go-anywhere capability and is reliable along with being built for tough use.

Land Cruisers are known for being one of the toughest SUVs ever and fit the brief for a politician's car of choice.





The new LC300 has a completely new platform and has been built for more toughness plus off-road ability while adding refinement plus more comfort.

Power, Presence and Reliability

In India, the LC300 gets a big V6 diesel which has enough torque to propel its near 3 tonne weight.

Compared to other Land Cruisers the features and comfort has been increased but it still lacks some of the luxuries that other SUVs get but it gets the job done and its ability to take its occupants across every terrain with huge road presence along with reliability is what makes the LC300 so popular while also being desirable.

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