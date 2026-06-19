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HomeAutoWhy Thalapathy Vijay’s Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Is A Favourite Among Politicians

Why Thalapathy Vijay’s Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Is A Favourite Among Politicians

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay was recently spotted driving a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, an SUV that has long been a favourite among politicians.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay's LC300 highlights its Rs 2.5 Cr demand.
  • LC300 offers ruggedness, reliability, huge road presence, and capability.
  • New platform enhances toughness, off-road ability, and increased comfort.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay recently was seen behind the wheel of his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and not just him as the Land Cruiser is the favorite amongst many politicians as well.

With a price-tag of Rs 2.5cr on-road, the LC300 is the new avatar of the Land Cruiser and has a long waiting list. Infact at launch, the waiting list was around four years yet it remains the vehicle of choice for politicians.

The answer is clear as the Land Cruiser has an enviable brand image and of course the road presence of the LC300 is huge as well.


Why Thalapathy Vijay’s Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Is A Favourite Among Politicians

Built for Tough Use

Compared to other luxury SUVs at this price, the LC300 is focussed more towards ruggedness, go-anywhere capability and is reliable along with being built for tough use.

Land Cruisers are known for being one of the toughest SUVs ever and fit the brief for a politician's car of choice.


Why Thalapathy Vijay’s Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Is A Favourite Among Politicians

The new LC300 has a completely new platform and has been built for more toughness plus off-road ability while adding refinement plus more comfort.

Power, Presence and Reliability

In India, the LC300 gets a big V6 diesel which has enough torque to propel its near 3 tonne weight.

Compared to other Land Cruisers the features and comfort has been increased but it still lacks some of the luxuries that other SUVs get but it gets the job done and its ability to take its occupants across every terrain with huge road presence along with reliability is what makes the LC300 so popular while also being desirable.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton Revealed As A ‘Baby Patrol’, But Will It Get A Hybrid?

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 a popular choice among politicians?

The LC300 is favored for its enviable brand image, huge road presence, and its reputation for ruggedness and reliability. It's built for tough use and go-anywhere capability, fitting their needs well.

What kind of engine does the LC300 feature in India?

In India, the LC300 is equipped with a powerful V6 diesel engine. This engine provides sufficient torque to effortlessly propel its nearly 3-tonne weight across various terrains.

How long was the initial waiting period for the LC300?

At its launch, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 had a substantial waiting list of around four years. Despite this long wait, it remained a highly sought-after vehicle.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay Vijay Toyota Land Cruiser LC300
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