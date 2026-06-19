Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously opposed Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam.

Chief Minister urged Centre to deny all project approvals.

Resolution cited court orders protecting Tamil Nadu's water rights.

Congress leaders showed divergent views on this interstate dispute.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the Union government to reject all approvals required for its implementation. Moving the resolution in the House, Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu’s long-standing position that no new project in the Cauvery river basin can be undertaken without the consent of all basin states.



The resolution called upon the Centre not to grant any technical, environmental or administrative clearance for the project and urged authorities to prevent further progress on Karnataka’s proposal.

“Water is our basic right and resource. The responsibility to protect it is on us,” Vijay said while presenting the resolution, as per reports. He emphasized that the state's opposition was based on protecting its water rights and farmers' interests rather than assigning blame.

Tamil Nadu Cites Tribunal, Supreme Court Orders

The resolution argued that Karnataka’s attempt to move ahead with the Mekedatu project runs contrary to the legal framework governing Cauvery water sharing. According to the state government, both the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in February 2007 and the Supreme Court’s judgment in February 2018 clearly regulate the allocation of water among basin states.

The Assembly noted that the Cauvery basin has already been classified as a deficit basin, with available water apportioned among the riparian states. Any additional project, it said, could adversely impact downstream states, particularly Tamil Nadu, which depends heavily on Cauvery waters for irrigation.

The House further observed that Karnataka had neither secured the consent of the other basin states nor obtained the necessary approvals from the Union government before pursuing the project.

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Congress Faces Divergent Positions Across States

The debate also highlighted differing political positions within the Congress party on the issue. While the Congress government in Karnataka continues to back the Mekedatu project, Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu supported the resolution moved by the TVK-led government.

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Opposition Backs Resolution

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin extended support to the resolution and reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s commitment to protecting its share of Cauvery waters.

He stated that the state would not allow its water rights to be compromised and recalled the prolonged legal battle fought by Tamil Nadu over the distribution of Cauvery water. Stalin also pointed to measures already undertaken by the government, including letters to the Prime Minister, all-party consultations and repeated representations to the Centre.

The resolution urged the Union government to advise Karnataka against proceeding with the project and called upon the Central Water Commission not to process Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report.

The Assembly also pledged its full support to any steps taken by the state government to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farmers.