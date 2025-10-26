Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took stock of the arrangements for the upcoming Kartik Purnima fairs at Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district and Tigri in Amroha, directing officials to ensure that both events are organised with devotion, discipline, and cleanliness.

After an aerial inspection of the fair sites, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials and instructed them to ensure “timely, efficient, and well-coordinated arrangements” for the lakhs of devotees expected to arrive for the annual event.

Nearly 40–45 lakh devotees gather on the banks of the Ganga during Kartik Purnima to take the holy dip and light lamps in remembrance of their ancestors. The Chief Minister emphasised that this year’s event, scheduled from October 30 to November 5, would be organised as a “mini Kumbh”, reflecting both faith and cultural heritage.

Focus on Safety, Sanitation, and Crowd Control: CM Yogi Adityanath

Stressing that “devotees’ safety is paramount,” the Chief Minister directed the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams, along with CCTV and drone surveillance, rescue boats, and helpline centres at every Ganga ghat. He also called for a complete ban on single-use plastics, instructing officials to align the fair’s preparations with messages of cleanliness and environmental protection.

Departments concerned have been tasked with ensuring checkerboard plate installation, pontoon bridge testing, and dredging in erosion-prone areas. He also instructed that flood units remain alert in deep-water zones with proper barricading, and that counselling sessions be organised to promote orderly behaviour among pilgrims.

The Chief Minister said CCTV monitoring, public address systems, and the Integrated Control Centre must function round the clock. He also reviewed plans for traffic management within a 20–25 km radius of the fairgrounds to prevent congestion.

‘Mini Kumbh’ to Celebrate Faith, Culture, and Tradition

Directing that the fairgrounds be beautifully decorated, Yogi Adityanath said hoardings should highlight the government’s welfare schemes. He also called for temporary hospitals, fire safety systems, and availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines.

He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity, zero-liquid-discharge toilets, and clean changing rooms for devotees. Adequate arrangements for food, fodder, and drinking water for cattle at the fair were also ordered, with the Animal Husbandry Department tasked with overseeing the same.

“All departments must work in close coordination so that this historic Garhmukteshwar fair becomes not only a centre of faith but also a model of order, cleanliness, and discipline,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed Ganga Puja at the fair site, inspected the Sadar Bazaar, and visited the under-construction ‘Modha’ store, appreciating the craftsmanship and traditional artistry of local artisans.

Garhmukteshwar holds deep mythological and spiritual significance. As per legend, after the Mahabharata war, Yudhishthira, Arjuna, and Lord Krishna bathed in the Ganga here to pray for the peace of their ancestors’ souls. It is also believed that Lord Parashurama established the sacred Mukteshwar Mahadev shrine at this very site.

Ancient texts such as the Skanda Purana and the Mahabharata describe Garhmukteshwar as a revered pilgrimage destination where bathing in the Ganga and offering prayers is believed to grant salvation. Each year, millions gather at Brijghat and Mukteshwar Ghat to take the holy dip, light lamps, and participate in rituals celebrating devotion, heritage, and folk traditions.