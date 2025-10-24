Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesUP UKYogi Government Expands Zero-Poverty Campaign In UP, Focuses On PM Ujjwala, Atal Residential Schools

Building on the first phase's seven schemes, it now includes initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, focusing on education, sanitation, energy, and dignified living, aiming for 100% coverage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 08:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the second phase of the Zero-Poverty Campaign in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to ensure that every poor household gains access to essential government welfare schemes. Building on the first phase, the initiative now seeks to provide comprehensive support across energy, sanitation, education, and dignified living standards.

In the first phase, seven key schemes — including Old Age Pension, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Widow Pension, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, Divyang Pension, and ration cards — were extended to identified families. The second phase will broaden the campaign’s reach, covering Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity connections, Atal Residential Schools, and Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

CM Yogi has emphasised that the campaign is not just a policy but a transformative mission, aiming to break the cycle of poverty and ensure inclusive development. Officials have been instructed to ensure 100% coverage, particularly for families without agricultural land or permanent housing, and those with elderly, destitute, orphaned, or differently-abled members. Youth lacking educational or employment opportunities will also be prioritised.

Key highlights of the second phase:

  • Atal Residential Schools: Providing safe and quality education to destitute children to help them become self-reliant.
  • Kanya Sumangala Yojana: Supporting girls from weaker sections in pursuing education and development opportunities.
  • Bal Seva Yojana: Ensuring all orphaned children are enrolled and admitted to schools.
  • PM Ujjwala Yojana: Guaranteeing clean cooking fuel for eligible households.
  • Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural): Constructing toilets in every home.
  • Jal Jeevan Mission: Providing safe drinking water to all households.
  • Electricity connections: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all eligible families.

The campaign reflects CM Yogi’s commitment to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, translating inclusive development into tangible benefits on the ground. Its strategy is anchored on three pillars — demography, asset ownership, and education & employability — marking a decisive effort to address the root causes of poverty in the state.

Officials at the district, block, and village levels have been instructed to take full responsibility for the mission, making it a people-centric movement aimed at zero poverty for every family in Uttar Pradesh.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 08:11 PM (IST)
