UP Businessman's Son Who Converted To Islam Returns To Hinduism

Weeks after announcing that he had converted to Islam and adopted the name Mohammad Ali, 30-year-old Ayush Malik, has returned to Hinduism. His family shared a video showing him taking part in Hindu rituals at their residence.

Ayush, the only son of Shamli-based pharmaceutical businessman Devraj Malik, is seen reading a prepared statement addressed to his mother in a video. He says that he had embraced Islam and changed his religion but decided to return to Hinduism after witnessing the emotional distress experienced by his mother and other family members. He adds that the decision was made of his own free will and seeks his parents' forgiveness, expressing his desire to live under their love and blessings.

The footage also shows Ayush participating in a puja and aarti at the family's home temple. His father, Devraj Malik, confirmed that the video was genuine.

Reacting to his son's return, Devraj Malik said he was thankful that Ayush had chosen to reconnect with Sanatan traditions and Vedic values. He described Sanatan not just as a religion but as a way of life rooted in culture, spirituality and moral values.

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Ayush had drawn widespread attention after publicly converting to Islam and marrying Chandni Qureshi. The controversy intensified on June 8 when photographs of him offering Eid prayers surfaced online.

The incident prompted protests from Hindu organisations and led to the registration of a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Police later arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father in connection with the case. Ayush's family alleged that he had been coerced into converting as part of a conspiracy to seize the family's property. An FIR was subsequently registered against Chandni, eight other named individuals and several unidentified persons.

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