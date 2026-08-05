Cong MLA Abin Varkey Injured In Car Accident In Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Congress MLA Abin Varkey suffered minor injuries following an accident where another vehicle collided head-on with his car near Omaloor here, police said on Wednesday.

An officer of Pathanamthitta police station said that an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the other vehicle's driver who suffered serious injuries in the accident.

There were four persons, including the MLA in the car and all of them suffered minor injuries in the accident that occured late last night, the officer said.

He also said that according to eyewitnesses, the other car came at high speed from the opposite direction, crossed the median and rammed into the MLA's vehicle.

"Both vehicles have suffered extensive damage," he added.

The officer said that after examining the CCTV footage of the area, further steps will be taken.

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