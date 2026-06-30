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English NewsNewsWorld‘Hands Will Be Cut Off’: Pakistan Minister Warns India Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

‘Hands Will Be Cut Off’: Pakistan Minister Warns India Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Meanwhile, India has maintained its hardline position, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh linking water-sharing to cross-border terrorism.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan minister warned India over suspended Indus Waters Treaty.
  • India defends treaty suspension, citing
  • Pakistan faces severe water shortages, fueling internal allocation disputes.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik has issued a fresh warning to India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, saying, "It has already been declared that whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off."

His remarks come as India continues to keep the decades-old water-sharing treaty in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. A video of Malik's comments, broadcast by Pakistani television channel ARY News, has since been widely shared on social media.

The latest statements add to the escalating rhetoric between the two neighbours over the future of the Indus Waters Treaty, which has remained a key point of contention since New Delhi suspended its implementation.

Pakistani Ministers Step Up Criticism

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also criticised India's position, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly.

"There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan," Tarar said, according to Dawn.

He further argued that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be revoked unilaterally by either country, reiterating Islamabad's position on the agreement.

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India Maintains Firm Position

India has repeatedly defended its decision to suspend the treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Terror and talks cannot go together; water and blood cannot flow together," signalling New Delhi's tougher approach towards bilateral relations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently reinforced that stance, saying India had no intention of softening its position. Referring to the treaty's suspension, he said, "After the Pahalgam terror attack, by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, we said that those whose tears have dried up should not expect water from us. We will not let the waters of the Sindhu reach the patrons of terrorists and enemies of humanity."

Pakistan Grapples With Worsening Water Shortages

The diplomatic dispute comes as Pakistan faces an intensifying water crisis that is affecting major agricultural regions across the country.

According to Dawn, the situation is particularly severe around the Sukkur Barrage, one of Pakistan's largest irrigation systems on the Indus River, which supplies water to millions of acres of farmland across Sindh and parts of Balochistan.

Canal water shortages have reached critical levels, with reported deficits of 64.1% in the North West Canal, 38% in the Rice Canal and 82% in the Dadu Canal. The shortages have raised concerns over crop losses, livelihoods and the regional economy.

ALSO READ | 'No Official Participation': India Rejects Reports Of Track-2 Dialogue With Pakistan

Water Distribution Dispute Adds to Crisis

The water shortage has also fuelled internal disputes over distribution within Pakistan.

According to the report, authorities in Sindh have alleged that Punjab is drawing more water than its allocated share, while downstream regions continue to face severe shortages.

The combination of dwindling irrigation supplies, regional disputes and the ongoing standoff with India over the Indus Waters Treaty has further intensified concerns over Pakistan's water security.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India suspend the Indus Waters Treaty?

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Prime Minister Modi stated that

What is Pakistan's stance on India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty?

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik warned that

How is the water crisis affecting Pakistan?

Pakistan faces an intensifying water crisis, severely affecting major agricultural regions, especially around the Sukkur Barrage. Canal water shortages are critical, impacting crop losses and livelihoods.

What are the reported water shortages in Pakistan's canals?

Canal water shortages in Pakistan have reached critical levels. Deficits are reported at 64.1% in the North West Canal, 38% in the Rice Canal, and 82% in the Dadu Canal.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indus Waters Treaty Pakistan
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