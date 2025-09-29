Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUKSSSC Exam Paper Leak: CM Pushkar Dhami Meets Protesting Youth, Promises CBI Probe, Case Withdrawal

UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak: CM Pushkar Dhami Meets Protesting Youth, Promises CBI Probe, Case Withdrawal

Uttarakhand CM Dhami met protesting youth demanding a CBI probe into a recruitment exam case. He assured them the government would recommend a CBI investigation and withdraw cases filed against protesters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reached out to protesting youth at Parade Ground in Dehradun and assured them that their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent Subordinate Services Selection Commission examination case would be accepted.

In an unannounced move, Dhami appeared at Parade Ground in the afternoon where students had been staging a protest. Listening to their grievances, he expressed concern over their hardships during the festive period.

“The government has only one resolution—that the examination process must remain completely transparent,” Dhami said, adding that for the past four years, recruitment drives have been conducted with the same commitment.

‘I Stand Fully With the Youth’: CM Dhami Tells Aspirants

Making an emotional appeal, the Chief Minister said he personally understood the aspirations of young candidates who prepare for government jobs.

“I have also come to the protest site,” he remarked, stressing that instead of summoning them to his office, he chose to stand with the youth in person. Dhami further said, “The case that recently came to light is already under investigation by an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge… but since the youth are still demanding a CBI inquiry, the government will recommend a CBI investigation in this matter. There will be no obstacle in this.”

Cases Against Protesters to be Withdrawn

Reassuring the crowd, Dhami underlined that over 25,000 recruitments in the last four years had been carried out transparently without any complaints. He emphasised that the government was committed to eliminating “every doubt and suspicion from the minds of the youth.”

He also announced relief for the agitators: “If any cases have been filed against the youth during the agitation, those cases will be withdrawn.”

Dhami concluded by stating that Uttarakhand must aspire to be the country’s leading state in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of a developed India, with the role of its youth being pivotal.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
CBI UKSSSC Pushkar Dhami UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak
Embed widget