Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Dhami To Be BJP's CM Face In 2027 Polls, Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion By Diwali

Dhami To Be BJP's CM Face In 2027 Polls, Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion By Diwali

Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt highlighted Dhami's popular policies and predicted a BJP victory.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dehradun, Sep 5 (PTI) Scuttling rumours of leadership change in the state, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Friday asserted that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami would be the face of 2027 Assembly election.

Bhatt said Dhami has won the trust of the people with his decisions in his tenure of more than four years (including six months of the previous tenure) and the party's central leadership knows that political instability affects development.

"The cabinet will be expanded by Diwali … The assembly elections of 2027 will be 100 per cent under the leadership of Dhami ji and BJP will make a hat-trick of victory," Bhatt said in an exclusive conversation with PTI Bhasha here.

He claimed that after Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Dhami would be the first chief minister of Uttarakhand to complete his five-year term.

Bhatt said that the introduction of Uniform Civil Code, anti-forced conversion law, strict enforcement of land law and anti-copying law, horizontal reservation to women, and promotion of religious pilgrimages has won Dhami the favour of the people.

He said that many people want instability and it is they who started the rumours of change of leadership. "This time this atmosphere has been shattered badly and the plans of those who wanted instability have been thwarted." Asked about murmurs of dissent from the party MLAs over the government's handling of the mining issue, and several others, Bhatt said the party has 47 MLAs and eight MPs and it was normal to have few differences of opinion.

"We are a big family but all the leaders have been instructed to keep their views within the family only. They have been clearly told to tell me about the organisational matters and raise government related matters before the chief minister," he said.

As rumours about Dhami's deposition grew strong, police were forced to issue a statement saying that the chief minister was busy dealing with the natural disasters, and warned against spreading misinformation.

Three Facebook page operators were also arrested in connection with the matter by Dehradun police.

On five ministerial posts vacant for a long time, Bhatt said the party's central had been apprised of it.

"The chief minister has started efforts in this direction. The cabinet will be expanded by Diwali," he said.

Bhatt, a Rajya Sabha MP, also said he has been announced the party's state president and in the next two-four days, he will announce his team.

On pending promises, he said, "Now there are not many big issues left, but whatever is left, they will also be completed in a year or a year and a half." He added, "We are moving towards the goal of a developed country in 2047, so we would like Uttarakhand to be the first state to become a developed state in the country." 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Elections Pushkar Singh Dhami
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
Technology
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Health
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Cities
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget