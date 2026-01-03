Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant launched a veiled attack on the BJP and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during a campaign address in Pune, saying his party is focused on development and does not need to indulge in criticism. He claimed that despite doubts raised by allies, Shiv Sena successfully fielded 120 candidates within hours, asserting that the party holds strong public support in the city.

Samant said a political showdown is underway in Pune between “Shiv Shakti and Dhan Shakti,” alleging that the party is facing forces backed by money power, without explicitly naming the BJP.

Shiv Sena Pledges Development First He expressed confidence that Shiv Sena enjoys the blessings of Punekars and highlighted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s development work as the party’s key campaign plank. Calling Pune a city dear to Balasaheb Thackeray, Samant said Shiv Sena is contesting the municipal elections at an unprecedented scale and appealed to party workers to campaign tirelessly. Shiv Sena Promises Development Leadership He also remarked that those who underestimated Shiv Sena’s strength would be proven wrong and claimed the party is determined to emerge as the leading force in the city. Samant asserted that if Shiv Sena comes to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, Eknath Shinde will demonstrate “what real development looks like.” He appealed to voters to give Shiv Sena the responsibility of governing Pune, promising strong leadership and a development-centric administration.