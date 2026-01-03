Shiv Sena Pledges Development First
He expressed confidence that Shiv Sena enjoys the blessings of Punekars and highlighted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s development work as the party’s key campaign plank. Calling Pune a city dear to Balasaheb Thackeray, Samant said Shiv Sena is contesting the municipal elections at an unprecedented scale and appealed to party workers to campaign tirelessly.
Shiv Sena Promises Development Leadership
He also remarked that those who underestimated Shiv Sena’s strength would be proven wrong and claimed the party is determined to emerge as the leading force in the city. Samant asserted that if Shiv Sena comes to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, Eknath Shinde will demonstrate “what real development looks like.” He appealed to voters to give Shiv Sena the responsibility of governing Pune, promising strong leadership and a development-centric administration.