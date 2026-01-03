Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘No Need To Criticise BJP, Ajit Pawar Does That’: Shiv Sena Leader Uday Samant Pune Rally Remarks

‘No Need To Criticise BJP, Ajit Pawar Does That’: Shiv Sena Leader Uday Samant Pune Rally Remarks

Claiming strong public backing, Samant said the party has fielded 120 candidates and expressed confidence that Punekars will bless Shiv Sena in the municipal elections.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant launched a veiled attack on the BJP and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during a campaign address in Pune, saying his party is focused on development and does not need to indulge in criticism. He claimed that despite doubts raised by allies, Shiv Sena successfully fielded 120 candidates within hours, asserting that the party holds strong public support in the city.

Samant said a political showdown is underway in Pune between “Shiv Shakti and Dhan Shakti,” alleging that the party is facing forces backed by money power, without explicitly naming the BJP.

Shiv Sena Pledges Development First

He expressed confidence that Shiv Sena enjoys the blessings of Punekars and highlighted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s development work as the party’s key campaign plank. Calling Pune a city dear to Balasaheb Thackeray, Samant said Shiv Sena is contesting the municipal elections at an unprecedented scale and appealed to party workers to campaign tirelessly.

Shiv Sena Promises Development Leadership

He also remarked that those who underestimated Shiv Sena’s strength would be proven wrong and claimed the party is determined to emerge as the leading force in the city. Samant asserted that if Shiv Sena comes to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, Eknath Shinde will demonstrate “what real development looks like.” He appealed to voters to give Shiv Sena the responsibility of governing Pune, promising strong leadership and a development-centric administration.

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shiv Sena's main campaign focus in Pune?

Shiv Sena's campaign in Pune is focused on development and highlighting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's development work. They aim to showcase what 'real development' looks like if they come to power.

Who is Shiv Sena implicitly criticizing in Pune?

Shiv Sena, through Uday Samant, has launched a veiled attack on forces backed by money power, without explicitly naming the BJP and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. This is framed as a showdown between 'Shiv Shakti and Dhan Shakti'.

How does Shiv Sena view its electoral prospects in Pune?

Shiv Sena believes it has strong public support in Pune, successfully fielding 120 candidates quickly. They are confident that those who underestimated their strength will be proven wrong and aim to be the leading force.

What is Shiv Sena promising if elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation?

If Shiv Sena gains power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, they promise strong leadership and a development-centric administration, with Eknath Shinde demonstrating 'real development'.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Pune BJP SHiv Sena Shiv Shakti
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget