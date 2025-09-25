Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTwo Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire

An argument between two groups over a social media post turned violent, escalating into a clash that lasted overnight. Several people were injured. An investigation is underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
Tensions flared in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday after two groups clashed over a social media post. As the clashes grew violent, the groups engaged in stone pelting, vandalism, and even set shops on fire.

The incident took place during a Navratri event in the Bahiyal village of Dehgam in Gandhinagar late Wednesday night. Police rushed to the spot shortly after the clashes broke out and tried to bring the situation under control. However, the angry mob tried to attack the police personnel as well. Two police vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

The clashes began with an argument between the two groups during the Navratri event. As the situation gradually escalated, the argument turned violent, with the groups pelting stones at each other and vandalising cars in the village. They later set some shops on fire.

Police forces have been deployed across the village to maintain law and order. The police personnel posted are taking all necessary steps to ensure peace as the situation remains tense. 

No casualties have been reported in the clashes, but several people were injured. An investigation into the incident is underway and efforts are ongoing to trace and nab all those involved in the clashes. 

Police have appealed to locals to maintain peace. The exact cause behind the clashes is yet to be ascertained.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
